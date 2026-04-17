Wout van Aert immortalised in Lego, Del Grosso's Arenberg grudge, and behind the scenes at the UCI Track World Cup: this week in cycling's social media

This week has all been about Paris-Roubaix.

One image that didn't make it into this week's round-up was an illustration of Tadej Pogačar and Wout van Aert as they crossed the finish line inside the velodrome: the world champion hunched over his bike as Van Aert stretches his arms out wide. The text below reads: 'Not Tadej' – an expression used when the Slovenian is unexpectedly not victorious, a play on 'Not today'.

Van Aert's win has inspired genuine, widespread delight across the internet since Sunday. But, as ever, the cycling world trundles on, with riders already turning to next week's Ardennes Classics and the season's back-to-back competitions to come.

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Here's what caught our attention across social media this week.

1. Did anyone else know Wout van Aert was a Sam Fender fan? Here he is toasting his Paris-Roubaix victory with lyrics from BRIT Awards song of the year 'Rein Me In'

A post shared by Wout van Aert (@woutvanaert) A photo posted by on

2. “Rough day in hell,” Tibor del Grosso captions this photo of him and his team-mate, Mathieu van der Poel, during an untimely wheel change on the Arenberg sector Paris-Roubaix.

cobbles A photo posted by on

3. The Arenberg sector is Paris-Roubaix's most feared, graded five out of five stars for difficulty. Del Grosso thinks that's not enough.

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Arenberg deserves at least 7 starsApril 12, 2026

4. We’ve had Wout van Aert take on downhill mountain bike world champion Jackson Goldstone in a track stand, now it’s Tom Pidcock’s turn against five-time world champion Loïc Bruni.

Pidcock A photo posted by on

5. Emma Finucane is getting ready for the UCI Track World Cup in Hong Kong this weekend. The Olympic champion is already a decorated track athlete, with three world titles under her belt ahead of the competition.

Emma Finucane A photo posted by on

6. Ever wondered what it’s like to prepare for a Track World Cup as a privateer? This is a day in the life of Grenada's Red Walters.

Red Walters A photo posted by on

7. I don't remember this scene from The Lego Movie.

Wout A photo posted by on

8. That's not all the Lego content this week. Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto announced Zoe Bäckstedt's two-year contract extension by getting her to build 2028 in animal-themed Lego bricks.

ZB A photo posted by on

9. Frustrated by the reduced coverage of Paris-Roubaix Femmes this year? Stay angry and demand more, says TNT Sports presenter Orla Chennaoui

A post shared by Orla Chennaoui (@sportsorla) A photo posted by on

10. And finally, here's a touching family photo of siblings Tomáš, Julia and Matyáš Kopecký, together with their completely unrelated namesake Lotte after Paris-Roubaix.