Potholes, Pogačar and Vingegaard's bib tights – this week in cycling's social media

Forget Tirreno-Adriatico, forget Strade Bianche post-race hot takes, all everyone is talking about online this week is Jonas Vingegaard. In a rain-soaked fourth stage of Paris-Nice, the Visma-Lease a Bike rider’s unique bib-over-jersey combination has shaken the internet. From the bemused to the horrified, the reactions have been epic.

Plus, this fashion scandal has revealed a cornerstone of the cycling world that had hitherto gone unnoticed by me: the Velominati rules. 95 guidelines for road cyclists, from road rules to the importance of bike maintenance and cleanliness.

Jonas Vingegaard has, by the sounds of it, broken one of the manual's most sacrosanct: know what to wear. On the other hand, does a wardrobe shake-up always have to be headline news? Kudos to him, I say.

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1. Potholes are everywhere. They are inescapable.

Pothole A photo posted by on

2. "Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels." We've all grown up hearing it, but Lorena Wiebes and the women of the peloton are proving that strength blasts that old saying out of the water.

Lorena A photo posted by on

3. Out with the old, in with the new: “squats for watts” is the mantra we’ll be taking into training this year.

squat A photo posted by on

4. Two dopamine triggers collide: good old fashioned slow-release endorphins and that deliciously *bad* doom scroll bliss. Not sure I’ve felt this personally attacked for a while - respect the ingenuity though.

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5. Bit of gravel, bit of track, bit of cobbles - and pastries. This is two days with UAE Team Emirates-XRG riders Tadej Pogačar and Florian Vermeersch. Paris-Roubaix incoming...

Tadej Pogačar A photo posted by on

6. Hard, dusty work at Strade Bianche last week. Bjorn Koerdt, a 21-year-old rider for Picnic PostNL finished 37th in the race

Strade Bianche A photo posted by on

7. It was disco ball turbo training sessions for cross-country athlete, Evie Richards this week as she celebrated her 29th birthday.

Evie Richards A photo posted by on

8. Now for the reaction we’ve all been waiting for: Jonas Vingegaard’s fashion faux pas. This one made me laugh out loud. Vingegaard arrested for breaking rule 18 of the Veluminati code: know what to wear.

Jonas A photo posted by on

9. An outfit so bad, even us amateurs could replicate it. All we need are a pair of finishing trousers and a yellow bike - easy?

Jonas A photo posted by on

10. This content creator has taken a harder-line approach. “In case we’re confused, this is a no.”