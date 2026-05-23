Honorary degrees and the great pee debate: the Giro d'Italia through social media

It's mid-May and we are, truly, in the thick of it. With the Giro d'Italia in full swing, and the Donnes warming up for their Cesenatico-start in just over a week, the spring has flown by in a flurry of cauliflower cars, dominant youngsters and crash-marred races.

But the grind don't stop; and the internet never sleeps. Where the Giro has, at times, been less than thrilling, the internet has made up for in spades. Jonas Vingegaard weighing in on the 'pee-gate'? Filippo Ganna heading into next week bolstered by another stage win and an honorary degree? This is a week in cycling's social media.

1. Would you pee in a bottle mid-bike ride? Or rather - could you? The Visma-Lease a Bike team break down the latest peloton drama, and tip their hats at those talented enough to multitask.

Latest Videos From

Visma A photo posted by on

2. What to eat before a stage at the Giro d’Italia? First things first: coffee, followed by a hearty spread of smoked salmon and avocado. Jack Haig (Netcompany-Ineos) is living the good life.

Jack A photo posted by on

3. Madis Mihkels (EF Education-EasyPost) knows Stage 12 inside out. The 177km stage ripples into big climbs just towards the finish after a coastline kick off.

Madis A photo posted by on

4. You’ve heard of polo (maybe?) but have you heard of bike polo? Or whatever this seems to be? If you can’t bare to be separated from your bike, then this game of two-wheeled hockey could be for you. Shins, beware.

Bike hockey A photo posted by on

5. 50 wins - and Jonas Vingegaard can remember every one. Before bagging a potential 51st, the Visma Lease a Bike rider counts down every win, from a stage at the Tour de Pologne to the Giro d’Italia’s ninth.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Vingegaard A photo posted by on

6. Time trial winner Filippo Ganna has been awarded an honorary degree in the 'Theory and Methodology of Training' from the ISFOA Unitelematica International Swiss University in recognition of his Olympic team pursuit gold medal in Tokyo. Simone Consonni and Jonathan Milan also received honorary degrees ahead of stage 7 of the Giro d’Italia.

Ganna A photo posted by on

7. Custom Giro d’Italia pink work shoe, anyone?

Pink A photo posted by on

8. ‘Full sail towards the unknown’ reads the caption on this video of Jensen Plowright spicing up this climb. ‘Don’t let the UCI see this,’ one comment reads. ‘Straight to jail.’

Plowright A photo posted by on

9. In a big week for bottle related drama (see: the first video in this list), this belated video from In Flanders Field was released this week, showing riders testing out their aim.

In Flanders Field A photo posted by on

10. Meanwhile, away from the Giro, Kasia Niewiadoma Phinney has been on a lovely bike-packing trip – we're quite jealous

A post shared by Katarzyna Niewiadoma Phinney (@kasianiewiadoma94) A photo posted by on