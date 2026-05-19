'I'm really happy to finally find a good TT without a climb' – Filippo Ganna decimates all comers in Giro d'Italia stage 10 time trial

The Italian wins, while Alfonso Eulálio clings on to the GC lead

James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

Filippo Ganna Giro d&#039;Italia stage 10 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pre-stage favourite Filippo Ganna (Netcompany-Ineos) pulled out a storming time trial to win at a canter on stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia 2026.

Despite the 42km distance – the longest Giro d'Italia time trial in more than 10 years – the Italian rider put in an ultra-fast 54.9kph ride, to record 45.53 – a full 1.54 ahead of runner-up Thymen Arensman (Netcompany-Ineos).

Latest Videos From

Further down the top-10 saw multiple GC shuffles with various riders gaining – or losing – unexpected chunks of time.

Afterwards a jovial Ganna – who was no doubt pleased to have finished a two-hour-plus stint in the hot seat – praised his team, and said he was not done yet.

"I think we did an amazing job this winter, especially with the GC riders like Thymen [Arensman], who rode really well for the second place – like at Tirreno-Adriatico [where the pair also finished one-two in the ITT]," he said.

With Friday's stage finishing in his home town of Verbania, his stage-hunting intentions did not stop today, he said: "From today starts another Giro for Filippo. Now we want another victory in a [road stage]. Why not try Friday for me – as well as another stage, obviously if it's less than 4,000 metres," he quipped.

Results

Giro d'Italia 2026 stage 10 ITT: Viareggio > Massa, 42km

1. Filippo Ganna (Ita) Netcompany-Ineos, in 45:53
2. Thymen Arensman (Ned) Netcompany-Ineos, +1:54
3. Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United, +1:59
4. Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Pinarello Q36.5, +2:04
5. Derek Gee-West (Can) Lidl-Trek, +2:16
6. Max Walscheid (Ger) Lidl-Trek, +2:17
7. Johan Price-Pejtersen (Den) Alpecin-Premier Tech, +2:29
8. Mikkel Bjerg, (Den) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, +2:33
9. Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar, +2:42
10. Niklas Larsen (Den) Unibet Rose Rockets, +2:42

General Classification after stage 10

1. Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious, in 39:40:34
2. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike, +27s
3. Thymen Arensman (Ned) Netcompany-Ineos, +1:57
4. Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM, +2:24
5. Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco AlUla, +2:48
6. Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +3:06
7. Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling, +3:28
8. Derek Gee-West (Can) Lidl-Trek, +3:34
9. Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +3:36
10. Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost, + 4:16

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.