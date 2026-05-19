Giro d'Italia stage 10 time trial start times: all the riders, from last to first off the start ramp

Today's tenth stage of the Giro d'Italia 2026 has been widely tipped to have significant repercussions for the general classification. The parcours, between Viareggio and Massa in Tuscany, is pan-flat but with a serious 42km distance that more than makes up for the lack of hills.

It will reward a powerful rider – all eyes will be on Italian TT star Filippo Ganna (Netcompany-Ineos) – but lightweight climbers such as maglia rosa Alfonso Eulálio (Bahrain Victorious) are unlikely to be relishing the experience.

For the GC contenders, Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), who is a talented all-rounder, this will be a chance to gain time, but for his rivals Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM) and Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe), it's more likely to be a firefighting exercise.

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That's all theoretical though and, as ever, it will be the road that ultimately decides. Riders start in reverse GC order, and check out our how to watch the Giro guide if you want to watch. Here are the start times.

12pm-1pm

12:15 Frank van den Broek (Ned) Picnic PostNL

12:16 Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

12:17 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) XDS-Astana

12:18 Max Walscheid (Ger) Lidl-Trek

12:19 Arjen Livyns (Bel) XDS-Astana

12:20 Johan Price-Pejtersen (Den) Alpecin-Premier Tech

12:21 Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling

12:22 Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek

12:23 Sean Flynn (Gbr) Picnic PostNL

12:24 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets

12:25 Luca Mozzato (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling

12:26 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets

12:27 Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling

12:28 Hartthijs De Vries (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets

12:29 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Polti VisitMalta

12:30 Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Saber

12:31 Matyáš Kopecký (Cze) Unibet Rose Rockets

12:32 Ryan Mullen (Irl) NSN Cycling

12:33 Tomáš Kopecký (Cze) Unibet Rose Rockets

12:34 Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Decathlon CMA CGM

12:35 Casper van Uden (Ned) Picnic PostNL

12:36 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

12:37 Dion Smith (Nzl) NSN Cycling

12:38 Sakarias Koller Løland (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

12:39 Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek

12:40 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech

12:41 António Morgado (Por) UAE Emirates-XRG

12:42 Lukáš Kubiš (Svk) Unibet Rose Rockets

12:43 Tim Torn Teutenberg (Ger) Lidl-Trek

12:44 Tim Naberman (Ned) Picnic PostNL

12:45 Paul Penhoët (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United

12:46 Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe

12:47 Jensen Plowright (Aus) Alpecin-Premier Tech

12:48 Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

12:49 Timo Kielich (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike

12:50 Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling

12:51 Niklas Larsen (Den) Unibet Rose Rockets

12:52 Martin Marcellusi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Saber

12:53 Fran Miholjević (Cro) Bahrain Victorious

12:54 Rasmus Søjberg Pedersen (Den) Decathlon CMA CGM

12:55 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Lotto Intermarché

12:56 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL

12:57 Connor Swift (Gbr) Netcompany-Ineos

12:58 Robert Donaldson (Gbr) Jayco AlUla

12:59 Davide Ballerini (Ita) XDS-Astana

1pm-2pm

13:00 James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

13:01 Ethan Vernon (Gbr) NSN Cycling

13:02 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM

13:03 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek

13:04 Jonas Geens (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech

13:05 Iván García Cortina (Esp) Movistar

13:06 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Jayco AlUla

13:07 Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech

13:08 Jardi Christiaan van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost

13:09 Tobias Lund Andresen (Den) Decathlon CMA CGM

13:10 Tim Rex (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike

13:11 Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost

13:12 Filippo Magli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Saber

13:13 Diego Pablo Sevilla (Esp) Polti VisitMalta

13:14 Fredrik Dversnes Lavik (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

13:15 Mattia Bais (Ita) Polti VisitMalta

13:16 David González (Esp) Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling

13:17 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Polti VisitMalta

13:18 Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step

13:19 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United

13:20 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Netcompany-Ineos

13:21 Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

13:22 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

13:23 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) XDS-Astana

13:24 Robert Stannard (Aus) Bahrain-Victorious

13:25 Johan Jacobs (Sui) Groupama-FDJ United

13:26 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

13:27 Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain-Victorious

13:28 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe

13:29 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Emirates-XRG

13:30 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech

13:31 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United

13:32 Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost

13:33 Axel Huens (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United

13:34 Corbin Strong (Nzl) NSN Cycling

13:35 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Jayco AlUla

13:36 Mick Van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe

13:37 Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech

13:38 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Lotto Intermarché

13:39 Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar

13:40 Alec Segaert (Bel) Bahrain-Victorious

13:41 Andrea Mifsud (Mlt) Polti VisitMalta

13:42 Nikita Tsvetkov (Rus) Bardiani CSF 7 Saber

13:43 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL

13:44 Filippo Turconi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Saber

13:45 Toon Aerts (Bel) Lotto Intermarché

13:46 Vicente Rojas (Chi) Bardiani CSF 7 Saber

13:47 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Lidl-Trek

13:48 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-EasyPost

13:49 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United

13:50 Warren Barguil (Fra) Picnic PostNL

13:51 Luca Paletti (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Saber

13:52 Larry Warbasse (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling

13:53 Nick Schultz (Aus) NSN Cycling

13:54 Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling

13:55 Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Saber

13:56 Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon CMA CGM

13:57 Ben Turner (Gbr) Netcompany-Ineos

13:58 Guillermo Thomas Silva (Arg) XDS-Astana

13:59 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar

2pm-3pm

14:00 Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

14:01 Alessandro Pinarello (Ita) NSN Cycling

14:02 Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain-Victorious

14:03 Mark Donovan (Gbr) Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling

14:04 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Polti VisitMalta

14:05 Jack Haig (Aus) Netcompany-Ineos

14:06 Andrea Raccagni Noviero (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

14:07 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe

14:08 Simone Gualdi (Ita) Lotto Intermarché

14:09 Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United

14:10 Magnus Sheffield (USA) Netcompany-Ineos

14:11 Thomas Pesenti (Ita) Polti VisitMalta

14:12 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike

14:13 Will Barta (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling

14:14 Bart Lemmen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike

14:15 Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM

14:16 Diego Ulissi (Ita) XDS-Astana

14:17 Jhonatan Narváez (Ecu) UAE Emirates-XRG

14:18 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling

14:19 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany-Ineos

14:20 Alan Hatherly (Rsa) Jayco AlUla

14:21 Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar

14:22 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

14:23 Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar

14:24 Jan Christen (Sui) UAE Emirates-XRG

14:25 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

14:26 Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar

14:27 Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

14:28 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe

14:29 Ludovico Crescioli (Ita) Polti VisitMalta

14:30 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla

14:31 Juan Pedro López (Esp) Movistar

14:32 Wout Poels (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets

14:33 Josh Kench (Gbr) Groupama-FDJ United

14:34 Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar

14:35 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe

14:36 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM

14:37 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

14:38 Harold Martín López (Ecu) XDS-Astana

14:39 Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost

14:40 Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

14:41 David De La Cruz (Esp) Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling

14:42 Igor Arrieta (Esp) UAE Emirates-XRG

14:43 Chris Harper (Aus) Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling

14:44 Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike

14:45 Lennert Van Eetvelt (Bel) Lotto Intermarché

14:46 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Victorious

14:49 Egan Bernal (Col) Netcompany-Ineos

14:52 Derek Gee-West (Can) Lidl-Trek

14:55 Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Visma-Lease a Bike

14:58 Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling

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3pm onwards

15:01 Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost

15:04 Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling

15:07 Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe

15:10 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco AlUla

15:13 Mathys Rondel (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling

15:16 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Netcompany-Ineos

15:19 Christian Scaroni (Ita) XDS-Astana

15:22 Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe

15:25 Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM

15:28 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike

15:31 Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain-Victorious