Giro d'Italia stage 10 time trial start times: all the riders, from last to first off the start ramp
First rider is off at 12:15pm BST, last at 15:31
Today's tenth stage of the Giro d'Italia 2026 has been widely tipped to have significant repercussions for the general classification. The parcours, between Viareggio and Massa in Tuscany, is pan-flat but with a serious 42km distance that more than makes up for the lack of hills.
It will reward a powerful rider – all eyes will be on Italian TT star Filippo Ganna (Netcompany-Ineos) – but lightweight climbers such as maglia rosa Alfonso Eulálio (Bahrain Victorious) are unlikely to be relishing the experience.
For the GC contenders, Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), who is a talented all-rounder, this will be a chance to gain time, but for his rivals Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM) and Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe), it's more likely to be a firefighting exercise.
That's all theoretical though and, as ever, it will be the road that ultimately decides. Riders start in reverse GC order, and check out our how to watch the Giro guide if you want to watch. Here are the start times.
12pm-1pm
12:15 Frank van den Broek (Ned) Picnic PostNL
12:16 Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
12:17 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) XDS-Astana
12:18 Max Walscheid (Ger) Lidl-Trek
12:19 Arjen Livyns (Bel) XDS-Astana
12:20 Johan Price-Pejtersen (Den) Alpecin-Premier Tech
12:21 Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling
12:22 Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek
12:23 Sean Flynn (Gbr) Picnic PostNL
12:24 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets
12:25 Luca Mozzato (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling
12:26 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets
12:27 Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling
12:28 Hartthijs De Vries (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets
12:29 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Polti VisitMalta
12:30 Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Saber
12:31 Matyáš Kopecký (Cze) Unibet Rose Rockets
12:32 Ryan Mullen (Irl) NSN Cycling
12:33 Tomáš Kopecký (Cze) Unibet Rose Rockets
12:34 Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Decathlon CMA CGM
12:35 Casper van Uden (Ned) Picnic PostNL
12:36 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
12:37 Dion Smith (Nzl) NSN Cycling
12:38 Sakarias Koller Løland (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
12:39 Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek
12:40 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
12:41 António Morgado (Por) UAE Emirates-XRG
12:42 Lukáš Kubiš (Svk) Unibet Rose Rockets
12:43 Tim Torn Teutenberg (Ger) Lidl-Trek
12:44 Tim Naberman (Ned) Picnic PostNL
12:45 Paul Penhoët (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
12:46 Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe
12:47 Jensen Plowright (Aus) Alpecin-Premier Tech
12:48 Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
12:49 Timo Kielich (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike
12:50 Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling
12:51 Niklas Larsen (Den) Unibet Rose Rockets
12:52 Martin Marcellusi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Saber
12:53 Fran Miholjević (Cro) Bahrain Victorious
12:54 Rasmus Søjberg Pedersen (Den) Decathlon CMA CGM
12:55 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Lotto Intermarché
12:56 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL
12:57 Connor Swift (Gbr) Netcompany-Ineos
12:58 Robert Donaldson (Gbr) Jayco AlUla
12:59 Davide Ballerini (Ita) XDS-Astana
1pm-2pm
13:00 James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
13:01 Ethan Vernon (Gbr) NSN Cycling
13:02 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM
13:03 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek
13:04 Jonas Geens (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
13:05 Iván García Cortina (Esp) Movistar
13:06 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Jayco AlUla
13:07 Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech
13:08 Jardi Christiaan van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
13:09 Tobias Lund Andresen (Den) Decathlon CMA CGM
13:10 Tim Rex (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike
13:11 Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost
13:12 Filippo Magli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Saber
13:13 Diego Pablo Sevilla (Esp) Polti VisitMalta
13:14 Fredrik Dversnes Lavik (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
13:15 Mattia Bais (Ita) Polti VisitMalta
13:16 David González (Esp) Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling
13:17 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Polti VisitMalta
13:18 Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
13:19 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
13:20 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Netcompany-Ineos
13:21 Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
13:22 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
13:23 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) XDS-Astana
13:24 Robert Stannard (Aus) Bahrain-Victorious
13:25 Johan Jacobs (Sui) Groupama-FDJ United
13:26 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
13:27 Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain-Victorious
13:28 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe
13:29 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Emirates-XRG
13:30 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Premier Tech
13:31 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
13:32 Darren Rafferty (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
13:33 Axel Huens (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
13:34 Corbin Strong (Nzl) NSN Cycling
13:35 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Jayco AlUla
13:36 Mick Van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe
13:37 Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech
13:38 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Lotto Intermarché
13:39 Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar
13:40 Alec Segaert (Bel) Bahrain-Victorious
13:41 Andrea Mifsud (Mlt) Polti VisitMalta
13:42 Nikita Tsvetkov (Rus) Bardiani CSF 7 Saber
13:43 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL
13:44 Filippo Turconi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Saber
13:45 Toon Aerts (Bel) Lotto Intermarché
13:46 Vicente Rojas (Chi) Bardiani CSF 7 Saber
13:47 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Lidl-Trek
13:48 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-EasyPost
13:49 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
13:50 Warren Barguil (Fra) Picnic PostNL
13:51 Luca Paletti (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Saber
13:52 Larry Warbasse (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling
13:53 Nick Schultz (Aus) NSN Cycling
13:54 Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
13:55 Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Saber
13:56 Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon CMA CGM
13:57 Ben Turner (Gbr) Netcompany-Ineos
13:58 Guillermo Thomas Silva (Arg) XDS-Astana
13:59 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar
2pm-3pm
14:00 Martin Tjøtta (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
14:01 Alessandro Pinarello (Ita) NSN Cycling
14:02 Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain-Victorious
14:03 Mark Donovan (Gbr) Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling
14:04 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Polti VisitMalta
14:05 Jack Haig (Aus) Netcompany-Ineos
14:06 Andrea Raccagni Noviero (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
14:07 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe
14:08 Simone Gualdi (Ita) Lotto Intermarché
14:09 Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
14:10 Magnus Sheffield (USA) Netcompany-Ineos
14:11 Thomas Pesenti (Ita) Polti VisitMalta
14:12 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike
14:13 Will Barta (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling
14:14 Bart Lemmen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
14:15 Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
14:16 Diego Ulissi (Ita) XDS-Astana
14:17 Jhonatan Narváez (Ecu) UAE Emirates-XRG
14:18 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling
14:19 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany-Ineos
14:20 Alan Hatherly (Rsa) Jayco AlUla
14:21 Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar
14:22 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
14:23 Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar
14:24 Jan Christen (Sui) UAE Emirates-XRG
14:25 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
14:26 Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar
14:27 Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
14:28 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe
14:29 Ludovico Crescioli (Ita) Polti VisitMalta
14:30 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla
14:31 Juan Pedro López (Esp) Movistar
14:32 Wout Poels (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets
14:33 Josh Kench (Gbr) Groupama-FDJ United
14:34 Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar
14:35 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe
14:36 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
14:37 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
14:38 Harold Martín López (Ecu) XDS-Astana
14:39 Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
14:40 Johannes Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
14:41 David De La Cruz (Esp) Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling
14:42 Igor Arrieta (Esp) UAE Emirates-XRG
14:43 Chris Harper (Aus) Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling
14:44 Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike
14:45 Lennert Van Eetvelt (Bel) Lotto Intermarché
14:46 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Victorious
14:49 Egan Bernal (Col) Netcompany-Ineos
14:52 Derek Gee-West (Can) Lidl-Trek
14:55 Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Visma-Lease a Bike
14:58 Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling
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3pm onwards
15:01 Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost
15:04 Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling
15:07 Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe
15:10 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco AlUla
15:13 Mathys Rondel (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling
15:16 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Netcompany-Ineos
15:19 Christian Scaroni (Ita) XDS-Astana
15:22 Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe
15:25 Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
15:28 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike
15:31 Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain-Victorious
After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.
Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.
He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.
A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.
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