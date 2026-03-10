Paris-Nice 2026 stage 3 team time trial start times – a Tour de France dress rehearsal

A flat time trial midway through an early-season stage race may not usually be something to relish, but this afternoon's third stage of Paris-Nice is a little different. It's a team time trial for one, and it is only one of two such events held between now and 4 July – the date of the Tour de France TTT in Barcelona that will decide the first yellow jersey of the race.

That means that today's 23.5km race between Cosne-Cours-sur-Loire and Pouilly-sur-Loire in central France is an important dress rehearsal for Le Grand Boucle. The only other opportunity will be on the eve of the big race at the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (formerly known as the Critérium du Dauphiné).

The Paris-Nice stage also raises the stakes even higher by taking riders times individually rather than as a team – so if one rider is dropped, they will feel it in the GC.

Paris-Nice stage 3 team time trial: Start List (all times CET)

15:10: Picnic PostNL
GC leader: Juan Guillermo Martinez

15:14: Jayco AlUla
GC leader: Pascal Ackermann

15:18: Pinarello-Q36.5
GC leader: Eddie Dunbar

15:22: Groupama-FDJ United
GC leader: David Gaudu

15:26: UAE Team Emirates-XRG
GC leader: Brandon McNulty

15:30: TotalEnergies
GC leader: Anthony Turgis

15:34: Visma-Lease a Bike
GC leader: Jonas Vingegaard

15:38: Bahrain Victorious
GC leader: Lenny Martinez

15:42: Movistar
GC leader: Iván Romeo

15:46: Soudal Quick-Step
GC leader: Valentin Paret-Peintre

15:50: Cofidis
GC leader: Milan Fretin

15:54: Decathlon CMA CGM
GC leader: Nicolas Prohomme

15:58: Lotto Intermarché
GC leader: Milan Menten

16:02: Alpecin-Premier Tech
GC leader: Jensen Plowright

16:06: Uno-X Mobility
GC leader: Andreas Leknessund

16:12: Tudor Pro Cycling
GC leader: Mathys Rondel

16:16: Lidl-Trek
GC leader: Juan Ayuso

16:20: Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe
GC leader: Daniel Martínez

16:24: XDS-Astana
GC leader: Harald Tejada

16:28: Ineos Grenadiers
GC leader: Oscar Onley

16:32: NSN Cycling
GC leader: Biniam Girmay

16:36: EF Education-EasyPost
GC leader: Luke Lamperti

