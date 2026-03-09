Ineos Grenadiers acquire new title sponsor worth €20 million a year – reports

British team reportedly set to sign five-year deal with Danish software company

Ineos Grenadiers have secured a new title sponsorship worth €20 million a year, it has been reported.

According to Cyclingnews and Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, a five-year deal has been agreed between the British team and a Danish software and IT services company, worth €100 million.

