'We want to be visible, race offensively and make an impact' – Unibet Rose Rockets to race Giro d'Italia after wildcard teams announced

French ProTeam missed out on Tour de France, but get to head to Italy

Adam Becket's avatar
By
published
Unibet Rose Rockets
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

Unibet Rose Rockets are to make their Grand Tour debut at the Giro d'Italia in May, it was revealed on Friday.

The French ProTeam missed out on Tour de France participation for 2026, despite being widely tipped, but will instead ride the three-week race in Italy.

The race begins on 5 May in Bulgaria. Unibet Rose Rockets have won one race in 2026 to date, the Clàssica Comunitat Valenciana, through Dylan Groenewegen.

"We are very grateful for the opportunity to ride our first Grand Tour. The Giro d’Italia is one of the most iconic races in cycling, and to be there with the Unibet Rose Rockets is a milestone for our entire project," founder Bas Tietema said.

Giro d'Italia 2026 teams

- Alpecin-Premier Tech (WT)
- Bahrain Victorious (WT)
- Bardiani CSF 7 Saber (PRT)
- Decathlon CMA CGM (WT)
- EF Education-EasyPost (WT)
- Groupama-FDJ United (WT)
- Ineos Grenadiers (WT)
- Jayco AlUla (WT)
- Lidl-Trek (WT)
- Lotto Intermarché (WT)
- Movistar (WT)
- NSN Cycling (WT)
- Picnic PostNL (WT)
- Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling (PRT)
- Polti VisitMalta (PRT)
- Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe (WT)
- Soudal Quick-Step (WT)
- Tudor Pro Cycling (PRT)
- UAE Team Emirates-XRG (WT)
- Unibet Rose Rockets (PRT)
- Uno-X Mobility (WT)
- Visma-Lease a Bike (WT)
- XDS Astana (WT)

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.