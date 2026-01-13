'The perfect moment' – Jonas Vingegaard will race the Giro d'Italia in 2026 before targeting Tour de France

Visma-Lease a Bike rider aiming to complete the Grand Tour set

Jonas Vingegaard
Jonas Vingegaard will ride the 2026 Giro d'Italia, it was confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

The Visma-Lease a Bike rider will be aiming to complete the Grand Tour set, having won the Tour de France in 2022 and 2023 and the Vuelta a España last year. He would be the first rider to do so since Chris Froome in 2018.

"I have been thinking about riding the Giro for a while now. It’s one of the biggest races on the calendar, and it’s also one I have never done before. I really want to experience it, and now feels like the perfect moment," Vingegaard said at the team's press day.

The 29-year-old has been beaten comprehensively by Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates-XRG at the past two Tours, and therefore a different approach will be taken this season. The Giro's organisers have not been quiet about their desire to attract big names to their race this year, and the route appears set up for a GC rider targeting both their event and then the Tour.

