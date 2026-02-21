'I need to believe in myself more day by day' – Isaac del Toro conquers doubts and Jebel Hafeet to snatch race lead at UAE Tour on stage six

Mexican cracks Antonio Tiberi on final climbing day of race

Isaac del Toro wins stage six of the UAE Tour
Isaac del Toro climbed to victory on Jebel Hafeet on Saturday, taking over the race lead on the penultimate stage of the UAE Tour with it.

The Mexican UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider attacked with 4km to go, dropping all eventually, including previous race leader Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) on the way to the top of the dam. With one flat stage to go, it seems likely that the Mexican is on course for his first WorldTour general classification victory.

