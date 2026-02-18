'It's a dream come true' – Antonio Tiberi charges to first WorldTour win as Remco Evenepoel sheds time on UAE Tour stage three

Tiberi climbs into race lead as Isaac del Toro finishes second

Adam Becket's avatar
By
published
Antonio Tiberi wins stage three of the UAE Tour 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Antonio Tiberi flew to his first ever WorldTour win on stage three of the UAE Tour on Wednesday, as race leader Remco Evenepoel lost over two minutes on the steep climb of Jebel Mobrah.

As a result, Bahrain Victorious's Tiberi climbed into the red leader's jersey. Stage one winner Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) finished second, but couldn't challenge Tiberi after he attacked with just over four kilometres to go.

After being out of position when the attack happened, Del Toro finished 15 seconds behind the victor, with former UAE Tour winner Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto Intermarché) finishing third, a further 14 seconds back.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.