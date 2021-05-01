In 2021 the team sees yet another change as British look disappears with McLaren, Rod Ellingworth, Le Col and Cavendish all leaving the team.

The 2020 season's signings of Mark Cavendish and Mikel Landa looked to lead the team in the sprints and GC. Another notable signing for the year was Wout Poels.

McLaren stepped up as title sponsor for 2020, Rod Ellingworth was also selected as team manager, with the former British Cycling coach joining after a long stint with Team Sky.

Cavendish failed to regain his form in another difficult year and rejoins Deceuninck - Quick-Step in 2021 whereas Landa didn't manage to pull off a top result.

The team parted ways with current time trial world champion Rohan Dennis for prematurely qutting the Tour de France, with the Australian signing for Team Ineos for 2020 with Nibali also leaving to join Trek-Segafredo.

Vincenzo Nibali was arguably the squad's biggest signing on its inception, and led the Middle East squad into the Grand Tours. Italian Nibali has since signed for Trek-Segafredo.

Union Cycliste Internationale's top-flight WorldTour in 2017.

The Bahrain Victorious team started life as Bahrain-Merida and joined the

2019 also saw a smattering of results, with two Tour de France stage wins from Dylan Teuns and Vincenzo Nibali, with the latter also finishing second in the Giro as well as taking the penultimate stage of the Tour.

The team changed their name to Bahrain Victorious with and got rid of the McLaren orange and replaced with a cherry red instead.

Nibali duly delivered the team's biggest wins in its debut year, winning a stage of the Giro d'Italia, a stage of the Vuelta a España and Il Lombardia. He followed this up with a memorable victory in the 2018 Milan-San Remo after a late attack.

The squad is backed by a group of Bahrain businesses and British motor racing team McLaren. Bahrain's Prince Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa has been a driving force behind the creation of the team.