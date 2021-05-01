Bahrain Victorious
In 2021 the team sees yet another change as British look disappears with McLaren, Rod Ellingworth, Le Col and Cavendish all leaving the team.
The 2020 season's signings of Mark Cavendish and Mikel Landa looked to lead the team in the sprints and GC. Another notable signing for the year was Wout Poels.
McLaren stepped up as title sponsor for 2020, Rod Ellingworth was also selected as team manager, with the former British Cycling coach joining after a long stint with Team Sky.
Bahrain | Website
Official website: teambahrainmerida.com
Twitter feed: @bahrain_merida
Facebook page: Facebook.com/Bahrain-Merida-Pro-Cycling-Team-592217904262112
Cavendish failed to regain his form in another difficult year and rejoins Deceuninck - Quick-Step in 2021 whereas Landa didn't manage to pull off a top result.
The team parted ways with current time trial world champion Rohan Dennis for prematurely qutting the Tour de France, with the Australian signing for Team Ineos for 2020 with Nibali also leaving to join Trek-Segafredo.
Vincenzo Nibali was arguably the squad's biggest signing on its inception, and led the Middle East squad into the Grand Tours. Italian Nibali has since signed for Trek-Segafredo.
Union Cycliste Internationale's top-flight WorldTour in 2017.
The Bahrain Victorious team started life as Bahrain-Merida and joined the
2019 also saw a smattering of results, with two Tour de France stage wins from Dylan Teuns and Vincenzo Nibali, with the latter also finishing second in the Giro as well as taking the penultimate stage of the Tour.
The team changed their name to Bahrain Victorious with and got rid of the McLaren orange and replaced with a cherry red instead.
Nibali duly delivered the team's biggest wins in its debut year, winning a stage of the Giro d'Italia, a stage of the Vuelta a España and Il Lombardia. He followed this up with a memorable victory in the 2018 Milan-San Remo after a late attack.
The squad is backed by a group of Bahrain businesses and British motor racing team McLaren. Bahrain's Prince Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa has been a driving force behind the creation of the team.
Latest
Sonny Colbrelli holds on over the climbs to sprint to victory on stage two of Tour de Romandie 2021
Sonny Colbrelli managed to hold off a fast-finishing Patrick Bevin to take stage two of the Tour de Romandie 2021 and moves him up to fifth overall with Rohan Dennis keeping the overall lead
-
Pello Bilbao takes stage four of Tour of the Alps 2021 after an incredible descent
Simon Yates extended his overall lead of the race as Bilbao fought back on the final descent to take the stage win
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Phil Bauhaus takes the final stage of Tour de la Provence 2021 in chaotic finale
Phil Bauhaus took the final stage of the Tour de la Provence 2021 in Salon-de-Provence with Iván Sosa taking the overall victory
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Rod Ellingworth leaves Bahrain-McLaren after just one season
Rod Ellingworth is leaving Bahrain-McLaren after just one season as team principal.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Bahrain-McLaren manager denies connection to doctor at centre of Operation Aderlass blood doping investigation
A Bahrain-McLaren manager has denied having a connection to the doctor at the centre of the Operation Aderlass blood doping investigation.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
'I’m proud of myself for getting here' - Stephen Williams prepares for Grand Tour debut after tortuous injury luck
Stephen Williams of Bahrain-McLaren will race the 2020 Vuelta a España, the Welshman's first Grand Tour
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Mark Cavendish confirmed for Scheldeprijs
Mark Cavendish will race at Scheldeprijs this week, after recently suggesting his career might be over.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Mark Cavendish returns to one-day races Scheldeprijs and Ghent-Wevelgem
Mark Cavendish will be making his return to Belgian one-day races Scheldeprijs and Ghent-Wevelgem next week.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
'I don't think we should ever underestimate Ineos' says Rod Ellingworth ahead of first Tour de France with Bahrain-McLaren
The Bahrain-McLaren boss says he is 'confident we are moving in the right direction' as they go all-in on Mikel Landa
By Jonny Long •
-
McLaren is pulling out of headline sponsorship at Bahrain-McLaren, team confirms
McLaren is pulling out of Bahrain-McLaren at the end of 2020, after just one season in cycling.
By Alex Ballinger •