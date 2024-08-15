Rod Ellingworth returns to WorldTour, rejoining Bahrain Victorious
Former Ineos Grenadiers deputy principal spent one season with the team in 2020
Rod Ellingworth is to return to the WorldTour after rejoining Bahrain Victorious, the team he was principal at for one season in 2020.
The 52-year-old spent over a decade as part of Team Sky, which became Ineos Grenadiers, before leaving to head up what was Bahrain-McLaren in 2020. However, Ellingworth left after just one pandemic-affected season. He then returned to Ineos, as deputy principal but de facto principal, from 2021 until the end of 2023.
After a year out of the WorldTour, during which time he became race director for the men's and women's Tours of Britain, Ellingworth will now return.
His exact job title is unclear, with the press release from Bahrain Victorious only saying that he will be part of "senior management". Ellingworth has a proven track record in bringing through young riders, helping in the development of Mark Cavendish and Geraint Thomas, along others.
"He will take on a pivotal role in the performance team and work closely on performance projects over the next three seasons," the press release reads. "With a particular focus on Grand Tours and driving the team’s ambitions for a podium finish at the Tour de France."
"We are happy to bring Rod back to us and support our performance team. He will be a key part in guiding our young GC talents, like Buitrago, Martinez and Tiberi, with a focus on the Grand Tours," Milan Erzen, the managing director of Bahrain Victorious, said. "I’ve always maintained a great relationship with Rod — he’s a great guy who is incredibly knowledgeable about cycling. He has great experience achieving the best results in the biggest races. It’s great that he is back in our team."
"It’s great to be back with the team, and I’m looking forward to working on key projects over the next three years," Ellingworth said. "The team has some fantastic young riders with great GC credentials. I look forward to working with them to achieve the team’s ambitions."
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
The reasons for Ellingworth's departure from Ineos last year were not wholly explained, but he later said that he just needed to do "something new". At the same time, the team underwent a restructure.
"I resigned, I just decided that it was time for me to finish," Ellingworth said in an interview with Cycling Weekly earlier this year. "There were a few things that I wasn’t totally in agreement with and then I felt like life was catching up with me a little bit. My kids are getting older and there are different pressures with that, so then I just thought perhaps it was time to change. Fortunately I’m now in a situation where I got change."
CW understands that there is no immediate change to Ellingworth's role as race director at the ToB. The men's race begins on 3 September.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Genesis modernises Croix de Fer with improved tyre clearance, a sensible level of internal cable routing, and flat bar options
The Croix de Fer packs new features, and rides well too
By Joe Baker Published
-
I’ve got a strong base of endurance, how do I get faster?
James Benson-King is no stranger to turning the pedals, but ramping up his average speed over a shorter distance will represent a new challenge
By Stephen Shrubsall Published
-
Rod Ellingworth 'totally open' to Mark Cavendish making Tour of Britain appearance
'There will always be a place for Mark' says race director after Cavendish’s Tour de France record breaking triumph in Saint-Vulbas
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'It was time to change': No regrets for Rod Ellingworth after leaving Ineos Grenadiers
New Tour of Britain race director says he is still on good terms with Dave Brailsford after resigning from team last year
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
‘Wow, I'm really good at cycling’ - Fred Wright on the ride that changed him
British national champion reflects on his ‘oh yeah’ moment long before turning professional
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'This was the day that I realised I'm quite good at racing' - Matej Mohorič remembers the ride that changed him
A stage winner in all three Grand Tours, as well as Milan-San Remo, Mohorič reflects back on his 2012 Junior World Championships victory
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Was Rod Ellingworth really the problem at Ineos Grenadiers?
The team remain in a state of rebuilding flux as they head into 2024. Whether that progresses is no longer up to Ellingworth
By Adam Becket Published
-
Rod Ellingworth resigns as Ineos Grenadiers deputy principal
One of the original members of Team Sky departs, as Ineos undergoes transition
By Adam Becket Published
-
Tom Pidcock: Beating the likes of Pogačar and Vingegaard to a Tour de France stage would be ‘a step up’
Ineos Grenadiers rider heads into second Tour aiming for general classification and stage wins
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Matej Mohorič considering using a dropper seatpost for Strade Bianche
The Bahrain Victorious star won Milan-San Remo in 2022 with the help of a dropper post
By Tom Thewlis Last updated