Rod Ellingworth returns to WorldTour, rejoining Bahrain Victorious

Former Ineos Grenadiers deputy principal spent one season with the team in 2020

Rod Ellingworth at Bahrain
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

Rod Ellingworth is to return to the WorldTour after rejoining Bahrain Victorious, the team he was principal at for one season in 2020.

The 52-year-old spent over a decade as part of Team Sky, which became Ineos Grenadiers, before leaving to head up what was Bahrain-McLaren in 2020. However, Ellingworth left after just one pandemic-affected season. He then returned to Ineos, as deputy principal but de facto principal, from 2021 until the end of 2023.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸