'It was time to change': No regrets for Rod Ellingworth after leaving Ineos Grenadiers

New Tour of Britain race director says he is still on good terms with Dave Brailsford after resigning from team last year

Rod Ellingworth
Ellingworth during his first stint on the WorldTour squad formerly known as Team Sky
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
By Tom Thewlis
published

Rod Ellingworth has no regrets after resigning as deputy team principal at Ineos Grenadiers last year. 

After quitting his role with the WorldTour giants in November, the 51-year-old received job offers from other cycling teams but recently accepted an offer from British Cycling to become race director for both the Tour of Britain Men and Women

