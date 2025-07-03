Unreleased Shimano C60 wheelset with carbon spokes breaks cover ahead of the Tour De France

Shimano steps into carbon spokes with updated C60's spotted on Mathieu van der Poel’s Canyon

Carbon wheel showing Dura Ace decals and carbon spokes
(Image credit: Andy Carr)
Andy Carr's avatar
By
published

While Tadej Pogačar and Lotte Kopecky stole the headlines at the Tour of Flanders this spring, Shimano’s new C60 wheel slipped largely under the radar. The unbranded hub and rim looked new, but more interestingly the pictures showed what looked like a carbon spoke. A component that the Japanese manufacturing giant had stayed away from until now.

We contacted Shimano at the time and got this reply: Rider feedback is a valuable process for Shimano, as we are constantly evaluating the performance of our products. That said however, we do not address speculation about our products, regardless of whether they are in development (or not).”

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1