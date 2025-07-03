'It was in the heat of the moment' - Tadej Pogačar responds to outburst at Jonas Vingegaard at last year's Tour de France

'It's not nice to flip off at someone,' says world champion in Lille

Tadej Pogačar said a mid-race outburst at Jonas Vingegaard during last year's Tour de France was "in the heat of the moment" and "something he didn't actually mean".

In an episode of Netflix's latest season of Tour de France: Unchained, released on Wednesday, Pogačar is captioned as yelling "f*** you" at Vingegaard during the gravel stage of 2024's edition. The moment came after the Dane appeared to refuse to pull on the front of an attacking trio, which also contained Remco Evenepoel.

