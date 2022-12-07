CW LIVE: Team expected to sign Mark Cavendish, B & B Hotels finally collapse; Bahrain Victorious teases new kit; Chris Froome warns of the dangers of Covid-19; L39ion of Los Angeles announce 2023 roster and Primož Roglič on his return to fitness

Refresh

BROMPTON BUILDS MILLIONTH FOLDING BIKE (Image credit: Brompton) Brompton has built its millionth folding bike at its factory in Greenford, London, 47 years after the iconic folder was invented in 1975. To celebrate the landmark moment in the British brand’s history, the millionth Brompton has been given a special design treatment inspired by one of its original models, the ‘Mark One’, with a red main frame, silver parts, and a unique ‘million’ decal, ID plate, and aluminium touchpoints.



The bike has also been signed by founder and inventor Andrew Ritchie and current CEO Will Butler-Adams.

ULTRA CYCLIST VOWS TO RETURN TO ANTARCTICA AFTER EXPEDITION CUT SHORT (Image credit: Mirrormedia.art) Omar Di Felice, an Italian former professional bike rider, turned ultra cyclist has vowed to return to Antarctica after his initial expedition was cut short.



In a short message shared on Twitter, Di Felice said he was "sad" and "shocked" at having to cut his planned mission short and he vowed to return to Antarctica to finish the job in the future.

I’m ok even if sad and shocked. Unfortunately forced to come back Italy due to a problem not related to Antarctica. I will be there again: this is a promise. Thanks for your support. #antarcticaunlimited 🇦🇶♾️ pic.twitter.com/Vi01rHpGRWDecember 6, 2022 See more The Italian was aiming to take on 60 days alone in Antarctica as he aimed to cycle across the region, becoming the first person to do so in the process.



Speaking to Cycling Weekly before setting out on his mission, Di Felice explained that mental strength would hopefully get him through.



“It’s for sure a mental challenge, and will be the biggest achievement of my life if I manage to reach the South Pole and then the other coast,” he said. “You have to be strong with your mind and try to keep focused every day,” he added.

TRO BRO LEON 2023 RACE POSTER RELEASED The organisers for the Tro Bro Leon race have released a poster advertising the 2023 edition of the race.



It features Laurent Pichon, a rider with Arkéa-Samsic, wearing a cowboy hat while clutching a pig and wearing yellow sunglasses.



Has there ever been a cooler looking race poster?! We don't think so... L'affiche 2023 #trobroleon pic.twitter.com/aK4IU0JBKLDecember 7, 2022 See more

L39GION OF LOS ANGELES ANNOUNCE ROSTER FOR 2023 (Image credit: Chris Taylor/Redbull Content Pool) L39ion of Los Angeles has announced its roster for the 2023 season, with US National Road champion Kyle Murphy set to join the Justin Williams led squad.



As the team enters its fifth season, Justin Williams and crew are welcoming Mexican national champion Yarely Salazar, U.S. national road champion Kyle Murphy and Human Power Health’s Robin Carpenter to the team. “With this group, 2023 will be our best year yet. Every member brings something unique," said founder Justin Williams in a press release.

"By adding Yarely, Kyle and Robin into the mix we’ll continue to disrupt what the traditional cycling team looks like."

B & B RIDERS SEARCH FOR NEW OPPORTUNITIES (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Multiple high profile riders who were due to sign with B & B Hotels-KTM, the team reported to be signing Mark Cavendish, have now dramatically been left searching for new rides in 2023.



Australian rider Chloe Hosking shared an update on her situation on twitter which confirmed she had been caught up in the saga.



"I am one of the riders impacted by the saga that is the collapse of the B&B Hotels team. To say I am caught up the creek without a paddle is an understatement," she said.



"Looking for opportunities for 2023" I am one of the riders impacted by the saga that is the collapse of the B&B Hotels team. To say I am caught up the creek without a paddle is an understatement. Looking for opportunities for 2023.December 7, 2022 See more

TEAM PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED TO SIGN MARK CAVENDISH, B & B HOTELS-KTM FINALLY COLLAPSE (Image credit: Getty Images) B & B Hotels, the team previously heavily linked with signing Mark Cavendish, are no more after their collapse has been confirmed. Riders including Cavendish as well as other rumoured new signings will now have a frantic scramble to find new teams, or potentially even face retirement. According to French newspaper Le Telegramme (opens in new tab), team manager Jerome Pineau finally admitted that the team will cease to exist due to a lack of sponsorship.



“We did our best to save our club but unfortunately we didn't succeed,” he wrote in a message sent to the team’s Whatsapp group late on Tuesday night. Pineau had planned to at least continue at Continental level, although as that would rule out a wildcard invitation to the Tour de France, sponsors were reportedly no longer interested.



Cycling Weekly will update the live blog with more news on the French team later today



PIERRE ROLLAND ON THE WAY OUT OF B & B HOTELS-KTM? (Image credit: Getty Images) Pierre Rolland will be joining Peter Sagan in the colours of team TotalEnergies in 2023.



According to WielerFlits (opens in new tab), the 36-year-old climber will be imminently moving to pastures new following on from the slow demise of his current team, B & B Hotels-KTM. The struggles of the French Proteam have been well documented, and it's understood that B & B team manager Jérôme Pineau will aim for a restart with the team at Continental level.



Pineau recently told his riders that they were free to try to find new teams.



If Rolland does move to the TotalEnergies team, it will mark a return to the squad in which he spent six years of his career. In 2015, Rolland won a stage of the Tour de France at Alpe d'Huez in the colours of Europcar, a former guise of the TotalEnergies squad.



UPDATE



Rolland has now taken to Twitter to clarify his current situation, posting a tweet in response to the reports both on WielerFlits and L'Equipe which suggest he is due to sign for TotalEnergies.



"Surprised to discover where my future will be written in the press, Rolland said. "I will keep you informed in due time on my social networks of what my future will be. In the meantime, take care of yourself." Surpris de découvrir où s’écrira mon avenir dans la presse. Je vous tiendrai informé en temps voulu sur mes réseaux sociaux de ce que sera mon avenir. En attendant, prenez soin de vous. Pierre ✌️December 7, 2022 See more

LAYOFFS HIT 15% OF STAFF AT STRAVA (Image credit: Getty Images) According to Bicycle Retailer and Industry News [BRAIN] (opens in new tab), recent layoffs at cycling app Strava has affected about 15% of the company's workforce. The layoffs come at the same time as several other companies in the cycling and tech industries announcing cuts to their staffing levels BRAIN has discovered that at least 40 Strava employees including product designers and product managers have been let go which amounts to approximately 15% of the Strava workforce.

FROOME HIGHLIGHTS THE DANGERS OF COVID-19 (Image credit: Getty Images) Chris Froome has discussed his experiences of Covid-19 and the long-term effects it can have.



He has argued that many top level riders are struggling for months post-infection, and also highlighted the potential risks of contracting the illness to the heart.



Froome picked up the illness for the first time at this year's Tour de France, and it eventually forced him out of the race. He returned to the peloton at the Vuelta a España but largely struggled for form. In a video shared on his YouTube account, Froome explained that he after effects of Covid lingered with him for some time.



"I came out of the season not feeling good. I feel I really needed a break, Covid really knocked me for six," he said. "I just wasn't able to come back from that. I never felt like I had lots of energy on the bike. I went to the Vuelta to build through the race but all the way through I felt flat, flat, flat." According to a report from Cyclingnews (opens in new tab), Froome also argued that his VO2max was "definitely affected by Covid." Froome has also drawn attention to what he saw as a cardiovascular hit from being infected with Covid, which he said also extended to other "strange heart problems." Pericarditis has been identified as a potential post Covid issue, with several riders having to take time away from racing for that reason.







BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS TEASE NEW KIT (Image credit: Getty Images) Bahrain Victorious have shared a teaser of their new team kit for the 2023 season on their Twitter account.



We'll share full details as and when it drops!



Check back for more!



👀 @ALE_cycling #RideAsOne pic.twitter.com/wMyxIwVKNoDecember 6, 2022 See more

UNO-X CRITICISED FOR STANCE OVER B&B HOTELS-KTM SITUATION (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Former Lotto-Soudal rider Reinardt Janse van Rensburg has slammed Team Uno-X Pro Cycling for their stance towards the ongoing situation with their French counterparts, B & B Hotels-KTM.



In a short post on Twitter in response to a report from Cyclingnews (opens in new tab), Janse van Rensburg said: "One team wishing the demise of another, so they can enjoy their time in the sun, sums up pretty much everything that's wrong with the system at the moment."



French Proteam B & B Hotels are on the sad verge of collapse, meaning that it's unlikely they will be included in the 2023 edition of the Tour de France.



If the team were to indeed collapse, there is a chance that Uno-X would arguably stand a good chance of receiving a wildcard invite to the French Grand Tour next year. Uno-X management told Norwegian media outlet TV2 (opens in new tab), that their hopes of securing a place may well depend on the French team's situation. "If there is not a French Proteam that is in a position to be invited then our chances of being invited go from 'less likely' to 'mostly likely'," team manager Jens Haugland said.

"It is important to clarity that the trouble for B&B Hotels-KTM is not something we are happy about. But I believe we are qualified to take part in the Tour de France,” he added.



One team wishing the demise of another, so they can enjoy their time in the sun, sums up pretty much everything thats wrong with the system at the moment.December 7, 2022 See more