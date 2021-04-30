Lotto-Soudal
On past results though, Greipel’s was also the safer bet — he eventually won 22 stages over his career. Lotto also sport grand tour hardman Adam Hansen, finished 20 consecutive grand tours between 2012 and 2018 and is likely to be seen breaking-away, wearing his own shoes and drinking a beer up a mountain for many tours to come. Hansen has also brought the team two stage wins, one at the Giro and one at the Vuelta.
Sporadic in form but not in fashion; Lotto can surely be a contender to claim the title of most stylish kit for this season. It can also be said that Lotto have changed their act as the entire peloton has become more professional. Their roster now contains the formidable sprinter Caleb Ewan.
Lotto were struck by tragedy in 2019, when their young talent Bjorg Lambrecht died after a crash 50km into stage three of the Tour of Poland.
Belgian | Team website
Likeable old-school Belgian team who walk the fine line between organisational competence and chaos. Lotto would usually attack the Tour de France on two fronts, with André Greipel in the sprints and Jurgen Van den Broeck in the overall. Neither of which worked particularly well.
