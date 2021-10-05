Paris-Roubaix runner-up Florian Vermeersch posts incredible ride to Strava

Florian Vermeersch put in a truly astonishing performance to take second in his debut Paris-Roubaix, behind European champion and fellow debutant Sonny Colbrelli - but what do the Strava stats reveal about his ride?

Vermeersch (Lotto-Soudal) rode a very smart race by getting up the road in a strong group of riders including former winner Greg Van Avermaet (Ag2r-Citroën).

The 22-year-old Belgian managed to keep the bike upright and avoid punctures, before he was joined by Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) as well as a few other riders such as Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) and Guillaume Boivin (Israel Start-Up Nation).

The ride Vermeersch posted to Strava was a 263.65km activity that took him 6-15-45, with an incredible average speed of 42.1km/h - considering the conditions and the terrain, an incredible feat.

Vermeersch's average power was 343 watts with a staggering peak of 1,476w with no KoMs going his way as the pace was slowed compared to the last few years due to the wet conditions.

(Image credit: Strava)

At one point coming out of Troisvilles onto the first cobbled sector, Vermeersch, who was in the break of the day by this point, held 628w for over a minute.

As the break was forming Vermeersch also churned out some big numbers for a very long time with 492w being pushed through the pedals for over three and a half minutes.

His weighted average power according to Strava was 370w with his peak W/KG being 18.11w/kg.

In the final half lap of the velodrome, Vermeersch produced 993 W for 18 seconds with the peak at 1,476w, but he couldn't hold off the powerful kick of Colbrelli.

(Image credit: Strava)

His total work was a huge 7,743kj. It was a brilliant ride by him and by far his biggest result in his career.

Before Roubaix, his best finish was fourth at the Brussels Classic a few weeks earlier. He also managed a ninth overall in the Benelux Tour, which was won by Colbrelli.

As well as all that, one top-10 and a few top-20s in his debut Grand Tour, the Vuelta a España, and third place in the under 23 World Championships individual time trial, this season has been a superb one for the man from Ghent.

He is next expected to race at Paris-Tours where he will be seen in a very different light as a potential big favourite.