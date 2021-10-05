'The hardest and easiest decision I've had to make': Nicholas Roche retires after 17 years

Nicholas Roche has announced his retirement from professional cycling at the age of 37 after a 17-year career with some of the best teams in the peloton.

Roche competed in his final event at the Irish National Championships road race in Wicklow on Sunday, October 3, his 1270th pro race.

The Irishman chose his home race as it finished in his "favourite place in the world," surrounded by friends, family and Irish fans.

>>> A day in hell: Images from a brutal weekend at Paris-Roubaix

Big News: its time for me to close a very special chapter of my life! @TrinitySports_ pic.twitter.com/IXqmmvKGdEOctober 4, 2021 See more

In a tweet, Roche said: "Today I announce my retirement from professional cycling.

"This is both the hardest and easiest decision I have ever had to make. I have been so lucky to have spent time with some of the best cyclists in the world, past and present.

"We often discussed when it the right time to start a new chapter. I always thought I would keep racing for as long as possible, however these riders often said that one morning you will wake up and just know it is time to retire."

Roche rode alongside the likes of Alberto Contador, Chris Froome and Peter Sagan, among many other great names in his career, supporting them but also taking major results himself.

"I never believed them until that day arrived in August for me," he continued. "For the first time in my life I woke up one morning before a race knowing it was time to do something else."

Roche has taken 12 wins throughout his career with the last being the National Championships double in 2016, an achievement just managed by Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) this year.

Nicholas Roche in red leader's jersey of Vuelta a España in 2013 (Image credit: Getty Images)

His two stages of the Vuelta a España in both 2013 and 2015 were his biggest wins, giving him time in the leader's jersey as well as two top-10s overall at the Spanish Grand Tour. He also managed top-15s in the Tour de France as well as other big results.

Roche said that the last race of his career was emotional as he rode through his home country with friends, family and the fans, which he said made racing in Ireland "so special."

"There were a lot of emotions running through my head the last few kilometres, a tear was shed, but luckily I have no regrets.

"It feels very fitting that the last race will be here for it was in the Wicklow mountains as a 12-year-old that I started dreaming of one day being a professional cyclists. Little did I know that my dreams would come true."

Roche added that since that day in August he wakes up every day excited for new opportunities. He will be joining Trinity Sports Management in a consultancy role. This has been Roche's management team for over a decade.

He will be learning from long-time friend and agent Andrew McQuaid as well as being able to put more focus into his Roca sports shop by opening a new branch in Galway.

Finally, Roche finished with: "There are other plans in the making, and I look forward to sharing more details soon.

"I thank you all for the incredible support I received during my cycling career."

Roche's cousin Dan Martin has also announced his retirement from the peloton at the end of the 2021 season.

Martin, winner of Tour de France stages an Monuments, calls time on his career after 14 seasons.