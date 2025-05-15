One last one hurrah: retiring Romain Bardet targets Grand Tour trilogy at Giro d'Italia

The Picnic PostNL rider will finish his road career at next month's Critérium du Dauphiné

Romain Bardet
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell's avatar
By
published

Sport doesn’t always do the perfect send-offs – but if the cycling gods are up for a spot of romance and emotion, they’d make sure that the much-respected Romain Bardet takes a stage victory in this month’s Giro d’Italia, his last ever Grand Tour.

The Frenchman, 34, is hanging up his road racing wheels next month after the Critérium du Dauphiné, bringing to an end a 14-year professional career, which has included two GC podium finishes, four stage victories and the King of the Mountains jersey in the Tour de France.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris Marshall-Bell
Chris Marshall-Bell

A freelance sports journalist and podcaster, you'll mostly find Chris's byline attached to news scoops, profile interviews and long reads across a variety of different publications. He has been writing regularly for Cycling Weekly since 2013. In 2024 he released a seven-part podcast documentary, Ghost in the Machine, about motor doping in cycling.

Previously a ski, hiking and cycling guide in the Canadian Rockies and Spanish Pyrenees, he almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains. He lives in Valencia, Spain.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.