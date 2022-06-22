Lotto Soudal pins Tour de France hopes on 'one of the fastest riders of the peloton', Caleb Ewan
Caleb Ewan, Philippe Gilbert, Andreas Kron and Tim Wellens all make the team's Tour de France lineup
Lotto Soudal has confirmed its Tour de France line-up with the intention of targeting stage wins once racing gets underway.
Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan will form a major part of the Belgian team's strategy, the 27-year-old will lock horns with Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) and Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma) in the hunt for victories on the race's sprint stages.
“With Caleb Ewan we have one of the fastest riders of the peloton, he is our biggest chance on a stage win," explained Lotto CEO John Lelangue. "Therefore we have made sure he is well surrounded with Reinardt Janse van Rensburg, Frederik Frison, Florian Vermeersch and Brent Van Moer," he added.
The five-time Tour de France stage winner's 2022 successes include stage wins at the Tour of Turkey, Tirreno-Adriatico, and the Saudi Tour. With Lotto currently facing World Tour relegation, Ewan's performance will be crucial to the team in the months ahead.
There are also places for Philippe Gilbert, Tim Wellens and Andreas Kron who will all target the hillier stages, where the likes of Ewan will be out of contention.
Looking at the Tour de France 2022 route, with stage five's cobbles finishing in Arenberg, Florian Vermeersch and Brent Van Moer also make the team.
Vermeersch finished second to Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) at the 2021 Paris Roubaix and will certainly be one to watch on stage 5. South African rider Reinardt Janse van Rensburg and Frederik Frison also make the cut for the team.
Lelangue highlighted the strength in depth of the Lotto squad and their ability to be involved on varied terrain “With these 8 we can play our part on almost every terrain in this Tour de France.” he said. The team are expected to be competitive throughout the Tour with a particular eye on stage 5.
Lotto will be looking at getting riders into good breakaway opportunities meaning the focus isn’t all on Ewan to perform.
He added: "Those last two will also definitely have highlighted the cobbled stage to Arenberg. Furthermore, Philippe Gilbert, Andreas Kron and Tim Wellens have proven the last weeks to be in a very good shape. They will definitely be active in the more difficult stages and be present in breakaways.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is a Digital News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly.
Before joining the team, he worked at Oxford Brookes University, most recently in the Internal Communications team. An avid cycling follower with a keen interest in racing, he has also written for cycling blog, Casquettes and Bidons.
-
-
How much prize money do riders get for winning the Tour de France?
There was around €2.3 million up for grabs in the 2021 race, with Tadej Pogačar the largest earner
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
14 Tour de France rules you probably didn't know
The world's biggest bike race has a comprehensive set of rules - here are some not commonly known Tour de France regulations
By Nigel Wynn • Published
-
How much prize money do riders get for winning the Tour de France?
There was around €2.3 million up for grabs in the 2021 race, with Tadej Pogačar the largest earner
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
How to watch Tour de France 2022: Live stream the 109th French Grand Tour
Everything you need to know about catching all of the live action of the 2022 edition of the Tour de France on TV
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard to lead Jumbo-Visma at Tour de France
Full squad announced, with no spot for Rohan Dennis in eight-man team
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Covid threatens to disrupt Tour de France line-up
Virus sweeps through the peloton at key preparation races with Tour de Suisse race leader Vlasov forced to abandon
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Adam Yates out of Tour de Suisse with covid
Brit returns a positive test for coronavirus but the rest of Ineos Grenadiers will race on in Switzerland.
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Van der Poel not targeting green jersey at Tour de France
Jasper Philipsen will be the main sprinter at Alpecin-Fenix
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
'GC is not the goal' — Romain Bardet and DSM will hunt stage wins at the Tour de France
Frenchman returns to home Grand Tour for the first time since 2020 next month
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Romain Bardet is heading back to the Tour de France for the first time since 2020
Frenchman will return to his home Grand Tour with Team DSM after leaving the Giro d'Italia early due to illness
By Adam Becket • Published