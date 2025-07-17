Former Jumbo-Visma and Lidl-Trek rider banned for four years after steroids positive

Antwan Tolhoek, a Dutch former WorldTour level rider, has received a four-year suspension from cycling’s world governing body, the UCI, for an anti-doping rule violation.

Tolhoek, who previously rode for both Jumbo-Visma and Lidl-Trek, was provisionally suspended by the UCI in February 2024 after testing positive for anabolic steroids in an out-of-competition drugs test in November the previous year. The now 31-year-was dismissed from his contract by his team at the time, Portuguese UCI Continental team Sabgal-Anicolor, as the UCI opened proceedings against him.

In a statement issued on Wednesday evening, the UCI confirmed the anti-doping tribunal’s decision against Tolhoek: “The Tribunal found the rider guilty of an anti-doping rule violation (presence of Anabolic Androgenic Steroids*) and imposed a four-year period of ineligibility on the rider.

“In accordance with the World Anti-Doping Code and the UCI Anti-Doping Rules, the period of ineligibility started on 7 February 2024 and will remain in force until 6 February 2028.

“In line with the Procedural Rules of the Tribunal, the decision will be published on the UCI website. This decision may be appealed before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within one month. The UCI will not comment further on the matter.”

Anabolic steroids are prescription-only medicines that are said to increase muscle mass and improve athletic performance, but are sometimes taken without prior medical advice. They copy the effects of testosterone in the body and are the first substance listed on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) prohibited list. They are banned both in and out of competition.

Incorrect use of the substance can lead to severe physiological damage, heart attacks and kidney failure.

Two types of anabolic steroids used by athletes include nandrolone and testosterone. The UCI did not name the substance found in Tolhoek’s sample.

Tolhoek’s only pro victory to date came on stage six of the 2019 Tour de Suisse. He also won the mountains classification in the same race three years prior.

In 2017, Tolhoek received a two-month suspension from LottoNL-Jumbo, now called Visma-Lease a Bike, after he took sleeping medication without the supervision of team officials.