Former Jumbo-Visma and Lidl-Trek rider banned for four years after steroids positive

Antwan Tolhoek guilty of anti-doping rule violation, decides UCI tribunal

Antwan Tolhoek
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Antwan Tolhoek, a Dutch former WorldTour level rider, has received a four-year suspension from cycling’s world governing body, the UCI, for an anti-doping rule violation.

Tolhoek, who previously rode for both Jumbo-Visma and Lidl-Trek, was provisionally suspended by the UCI in February 2024 after testing positive for anabolic steroids in an out-of-competition drugs test in November the previous year. The now 31-year-was dismissed from his contract by his team at the time, Portuguese UCI Continental team Sabgal-Anicolor, as the UCI opened proceedings against him.

