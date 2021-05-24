Lotto-Soudal rider sent off course as he led solo in final kilometre at Ronde van Limburg
Brent Van Moer looked in with a chance of taking his first pro victory before he as sent off course
Lotto-Soudal rider Brent Van Moer was despondent after coming close to his first pro victory on Monday at the Ronde van Limburg in Belgium. The 23-year-old was solo into the final 500m of the 199.8km one-day race with around 10 seconds' advantage on the peloton chasing behind, but was erroneously sent off course onto a side road.
The course, which finished in Tongeren, contained a right-hand turn around 200m from the finish line, but a marshall on the road beforehand didn't seem to clearly direct the solo Van Moer to bear to the left-hand road, sending the Belgian off course on a different right-hand turn.
So narrow was the gap that by the time Van Moer had realised the error, the peloton had sailed passed him on the correct road where the race ended in a bunch sprint, won by Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix). Van Moer's team-mate John Degenkolb tried to rescue the race for Lotto-Soudal, but could only finish third on the uphill sprint, with Britain's Dan McLay (Arkéa-Samsic) taking second.
Brent Van Moer était en route pour sa 1re victoire pro, après un numéro depuis l’échappée matinale. 10 secondes d’avance sur le peloton et à 500 mètres de l’arrivée, un signaleur lui demande d’aller à droite, alors qu’il fallait aller tout droit. WTF ?! pic.twitter.com/9jKdocV4SlMay 24, 2021
The wrong turn will be a particularly bitter blow to Van Moer after he'd put in such strong ride throughout the race. He made it into the early breakaway of three, and eventually went solo from Frederik Backaert (B&B Hotels) - who had bridged late from the peloton - on one of the final cobbled sectors in the last 20km, holding over 10 seconds on the chasing peloton under the flamme rouge.
It still would have been touch and go whether Van Moer would have held on for victory with the tricky uphill drag to the line, but he will rue what might have been after taking the wrong turn. Van Moer was visibly frustrated after taking the turn, banging his bars and yelling after realising his chance had gone.
Things aren't going much better for Lotto-Soudal in the other race taking place right now, with the Belgian team down to two riders in the final week of the Giro d'Italia. Thomas De Gendt was the latest member of their team to abandon the Italian Grand Tour, having ridden with knee pain for a large portion of the race.
-
-
Giro d'Italia: George Bennett carries musette over the Passo Giau to finish 14th on stage 16
George Bennett kept hold of his musette over the top of the Passo Giau as he finished 14th on the queen stage of the Giro d'Italia
By Jonny Long •
-
Bike deals: The best cycling offers from around the web including Cannondale, Garmin, Michelin and Castelli
Grab yourself a bargain on power meters, cycle computers, tyres, winter clothing and much more besides
By Stefan Abram •
-
Lotto-Soudal down to just two riders at the Giro d'Italia 2021 after Thomas De Gendt abandons
The team have struggled with injuries since Caleb Ewan left the race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Giro d’Italia 2021: Caleb Ewan says stage win a relief as he targets victory in all three Grand Tours in a single season
The Australian sprinter delivered another remarkable sprint
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Caleb Ewan fires at the final moment to win stage five of the Giro d'Italia 2021
The Australian won the day as crashes affected the GC race
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Andreas Kron takes the opening stage of Volta a Catalunya 2021 as late break makes it
Andreas Kron took stage one of the 100th Volta a Catalunya ahead of the Spanish champion Luis León Sánchez into Calella.
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Caleb Ewan: I practiced that attack on the Poggio many times before Milan-San Remo
Caleb Ewan has revealed he practiced following attacks on the Poggio “many times” before Milan-San Remo 2021.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tim Wellens solos from strong break to take stage three of Étoile de Bessèges 2021
Tim Wellens of Lotto-Soudal attacked on the descent of the final climb with around 16km to go to take stage three of Étoile de Bessèges 2021
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Can Caleb Ewan win a stage in all three Grand Tours in 2021?
The Australian star sprinter will start his season at the UAE Tour before building up for the Grand Tours
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Thomas De Gendt and Tim Wellens set new Strava KoM on Vall d’Ebo during training race
Thomas De Gendt and Tim Wellens have set a new fastest time on the famous Vall d’Ebo climb during a training race.
By Alex Ballinger •