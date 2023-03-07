Lotto Dstny demands proof of controversial Caleb Ewan photo finish race result
The team's sprinter was judged to have finished second, despite inconclusive finish line imagery
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Lotto Dstny have submitted an official request for clear photo finish imagery of Sunday’s GP Monseré result.
The Belgian one-day race was decided in a two-up sprint between the ProTeam’s Caleb Ewan and Intermarché-Circus-Wanty’s Gerben Thijssen, with the race organisers ultimately declaring the latter to have won on the line.
Finish line imagery of the sprint emerged online after the race, but appeared blurry and inconclusive.
The sprint was so tight that it appeared the honours were initially given to Ewan. The Australian recorded a winner’s interview after the race, before the images were reviewed and Thijssen was declared the victor.
Since Sunday’s event, Lotto Dstny sports director Nikolas Maes has held discussions with the race organisers and officials in an attempt to gain greater clarity regarding the result decision. Cycling Weekly understands that a clear photo finish image is yet to be provided.
In a press release shared yesterday, the organisers of the GP Monseré said they were “happy” with the race podium.
“Understandably, a lot of attention afterwards went to the photo finish that was supposed to determine the winner,” the press release continued. “As the organizer we have no responsibility for the organization of this finish line and the finish photo. This task should be done by the Belgian Cycling Federation and the UCI."
The winner at the #GPMonseré was decided based on this low-quality finish photo. This was the only proof the organisation could give to decide Gerben Thijssen as winner. I wish I was joking, but I'm telling the truth. 😂 https://t.co/JOo8bYxN2M pic.twitter.com/2IJYEWmj0GMarch 5, 2023
Ewan himself cast doubt over the result on Twitter after the race, sharing two different angles of the sprint and writing: “I kinda think I won.”
He added: “If anyone’s got a photo of big G clearly beating me it would actually make me feel a bit better to be honest.”
At the end of last season, Lotto Dstny were relegated from the WorldTour after they failed to collect enough UCI points over the three-year cycle. The team is now bidding for promotion in 2026, and needs to amass as many points as possible. Thijssen was awarded 125 UCI points for winning the GP Monseré, while Ewan received 80 for second place.
Cycling Weekly understands that Lotto Dstny are not necessarily looking to see their sprinter restated as the joint winner of the GP Monseré. It is uncertain what action the Belgian team might take if the race officials fail to provide conclusive evidence of the result.
Neither the Belgian Cycling Federation nor the UCI has responded to Cycling Weekly's requests for comment.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is one of Cycling Weekly's news and features writers. In 2020, he started The TT Podcast, covering both the men's and women's pelotons and featuring a number of British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Fancy becoming an Olympian? USA Cycling holds open trials in Los Angeles
A new intiative, 'Search for Speed', is trying to increase diversity in USA Cycling's track ranks
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Mark Cavendish buys second guard dog for £20,000 after knife point raid
Peta Cavendish said family home had become a reminder of "threat and fear" after home invasion robbery in 2021
By Adam Becket • Published
-
CW Live: Julian Alaphilippe to begin season with Faun-Ardèche Classic; Caleb Ewan confirmed for Milan-San Remo; autopsy confirms impact with truck killed Davide Rebellin; Remco Evenepoel to start 2023 at Vuelta a San Juan and UAE Tour dates confirmed
All the need to know news in cycling on 21 December
By Tom Thewlis • Last updated
-
Philippe Gilbert offered Lotto Soudal manager role but turned it down
The Belgian team's previous boss resigned last month
By Tom Davidson • Last updated
-
Lotto Soudal boss leaves as relegation looms over Belgian team
John Lelangue has been in charge of the squad for four years
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Teams target up to four races a day in relegation points scramble
For Lotto-Soudal and Cofidis, the racing is only just beginning
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Caleb Ewan pulls out of 'Giro from hell' as he switches focus to Tour de France
The Australian won't start stage 12 as he leaves the Giro empty-handed
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Caleb Ewan's struggles continue at 'Giro d'Italia from hell'
The Australian rider seemed dejected on Instagram after finishing over 30 minutes on stage ten
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Lotto-Soudal sign former Qhuebka-NextHash pair until end of season
Reinardt Janse van Rensburg and Carlos Barbero will join Lotto-Soudal for the remainder of 2022
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Caleb Ewan latest rider to withdraw from Milan-San Remo with illness
The Australian has picked up a stomach flu, joining Jasper Stuyven, Julian Alaphilippe and Sonny Colbrelli on the sick bed
By Ryan Dabbs • Published