Lotto Dstny demands proof of controversial Caleb Ewan photo finish race result

Lotto Dstny have submitted an official request for clear photo finish imagery of Sunday’s GP Monseré result.

The Belgian one-day race was decided in a two-up sprint between the ProTeam’s Caleb Ewan and Intermarché-Circus-Wanty’s Gerben Thijssen, with the race organisers ultimately declaring the latter to have won on the line.

Finish line imagery of the sprint emerged online after the race, but appeared blurry and inconclusive.

The sprint was so tight that it appeared the honours were initially given to Ewan. The Australian recorded a winner’s interview after the race, before the images were reviewed and Thijssen was declared the victor.

Since Sunday’s event, Lotto Dstny sports director Nikolas Maes has held discussions with the race organisers and officials in an attempt to gain greater clarity regarding the result decision. Cycling Weekly understands that a clear photo finish image is yet to be provided.

In a press release shared yesterday, the organisers of the GP Monseré said they were “happy” with the race podium.

“Understandably, a lot of attention afterwards went to the photo finish that was supposed to determine the winner,” the press release continued. “As the organizer we have no responsibility for the organization of this finish line and the finish photo. This task should be done by the Belgian Cycling Federation and the UCI."

The winner at the #GPMonseré was decided based on this low-quality finish photo. This was the only proof the organisation could give to decide Gerben Thijssen as winner.

Ewan himself cast doubt over the result on Twitter after the race, sharing two different angles of the sprint and writing: “I kinda think I won.”

He added: “If anyone’s got a photo of big G clearly beating me it would actually make me feel a bit better to be honest.”

At the end of last season, Lotto Dstny were relegated from the WorldTour after they failed to collect enough UCI points over the three-year cycle. The team is now bidding for promotion in 2026, and needs to amass as many points as possible. Thijssen was awarded 125 UCI points for winning the GP Monseré, while Ewan received 80 for second place.

Cycling Weekly understands that Lotto Dstny are not necessarily looking to see their sprinter restated as the joint winner of the GP Monseré. It is uncertain what action the Belgian team might take if the race officials fail to provide conclusive evidence of the result.

Neither the Belgian Cycling Federation nor the UCI has responded to Cycling Weekly's requests for comment.