Strava adds Garmin attribution to activities after dropping legal action

Three phone screens showing Strava, now with device attribution
(Image credit: Strava)
If you are someone who looks very carefully at your Strava feed, then you will have noticed a small but crucial update this week.

At the top of every activity on the 'home' page, the type of device that it was recorded on is now displayed, whether its a Garmin Forerunner 245 (as I use on my runs) or a Wahoo ELEMNT Bolt (as I use on my rides).

It appeared that Strava was effectively demanding that Garmin ceases selling all devices that contribute to heatmaps and use the segments on Garmin Connect, which is pretty much all of Garmin’s fitness watches and most of its bike computers. However, the lawsuit was dropped. Strava had already told Garmin users of their platform that they should not be concerned over connectivity stopping.

Now, there is physical – well, virtual – confirmation of that, with the technology used to capture an activity more prominent, whether that be a Garmin device or an iPhone.

