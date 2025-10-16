Strava tells Garmin users not to worry amid legal dispute: 'Uninterrupted connectivity is our top priority'

Legal case between two fitness tech companies appears to be continuing

Strava has told Garmin users of their platform that they should not be concerned over connectivity stopping.

Earlier this month it was revealed that the American fitness tracking company had taken legal action against Garmin over patent infringements, and also new developer guidelines, which led to fears over connectivity.

The updated application programming interface (API) reads: "Activity data obtained through the Strava API may include data that requires attribution to Garmin. Therefore, if your application displays information derived from Garmin-sourced data, you must display attribution to Garmin in the form and manner required by Garmin’s brand guidelines."

Similarly, the Strava spokesperson said this week: "We don’t agree with the extensive branding Garmin is forcing."

When news of the legal action broke, a Garmin spokesperson said: "We don’t have anything additional to share as Garmin generally does not comment on pending litigation."

