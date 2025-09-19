Strava is valued at $2.2 billion and you might be able to buy shares in the company soon – reports

Strava is said to be exploring hiring investment banks in the US in a bid to go public

The Strava app logo
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Strava is looking at becoming a publicly listed company, with shares on offer to investors, according to reports in the US.

The fitness tracking app, popular among cyclists and other athletes, is exploring hiring investment banks for an initial public offering (IPO), Reuters reported on Thursday.

This year, Strava announced further updates to its subscriber offering, including new AI-powered route tools, ‘tappable’ points of interest – such as cafés and toilets – and point-to-point routing, helping users plot direct routes from A to B.

"Recent acquisitions of Runna and The Breakaway underscore Strava’s commitment to serving athletes with richer training experiences. With Gen Z increasingly turning to Strava for connection through movement, the platform saw more than 50% growth in new users last year, highlighting the impact of the leadership team’s strategic vision and Strava’s growing global relevance."

Explore More

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1