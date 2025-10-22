Strava walks away from Garmin legal action, users of both can relax

Just weeks after the lawsuit was made public, it is over

Strava has abandoned its legal action against Garmin, just three weeks after it was made public.

As reported by DC Rainmaker on Wednesday, the American fitness tracking company has dropped the lawsuit relating to patent infringement against the American fitness tech giant.

It appeared that Strava was effectively demanding that Garmin ceases selling all devices that contribute to heatmaps and use the segments on Garmin Connect, which is pretty much all of Garmin’s fitness watches and most of its bike computers.

It is difficult to see what Strava could have won from the lawsuit, with relations between the two – which rely on each other a lot for interconnectivity – now strained. Garmin tech, whether smartwatches or bike computers, provide a lot of the data for Strava; the latter needs the former, much of the time.

