'It attracts a lot of attention – especially from bankers': Strava confirms plans to go public on stock exchange

CEO Michael Martin tells Financial Times that listing will provide easy access to capital

black and white portrait of Michael Martin, the new CEO of Strava
(Image credit: Strava)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Strava has confirmed reports that it is seeking to go public and be listed on the stock exchange.

In an interview with the Financial Times, published this week, the company's CEO Michael Martin said the American fitness tracking app company had an "intention to go public at some point".

Strava has around 50 million active users in 2025, according to the FT. "Growth profiles like ours . . . are particularly uncommon, especially at scale,” Martin said. "It attracts a lot of attention — especially from bankers."

Strava is effectively demanding that Garmin ceases selling all devices that contribute to heatmaps and use the segments on Garmin Connect, which is pretty much all of Garmin’s fitness watches and most of its bike computers.

Explore More

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1