'Innovation and safety are not opposing forces': SRAM welcomes pause on gear-ratio limits, calls for better, ‘open’ governance in professional cycling

After the Belgian Competition Authority suspended the UCI’s new gear-ratio test, SRAM says it’s time for cycling’s key stakeholders to collaborate on rules

SRAM has welcomed the Belgian Competition Authority’s decision to suspend the UCI’s proposed maximum gear ratio standard, while calling for fairer, more transparent rule-making in professional cycling.

Earlier today, the Belgian Competition Authority (BCA) announced it is imposing interim measures against the UCI, ordering the governing body to suspend its proposed gearing rule immediately. The authority sided with SRAM’s argument that the standard hurts innovation and unfairly tilts the playing field.

The BCA ruled that the gear-ratio standard indeed “generates disproportionate negative effects on a sports equipment supplier, namely SRAM,” and “is likely to cause harm … that is serious and difficult to repair.”

For its part, the UCI said it was “surprised by the intervention” and confirmed it would appeal the decision.

“The UCI deeply regrets that riders’ safety does not appear to be a shared objective with those who challenged the implementation of the Maximum Gearing Test Protocol before the said Authority,” the federation said in a statement, adding that it will continue to act "in the interests of the safety of riders."

SRAM CEO Ken Lousberg responded by calling for a reset in how the sport’s rules are made.

“Innovation and safety are not opposing forces — in fact quite the opposite. They go hand in hand,” he said. “It’s time to reshape how the sport’s key stakeholders engage. The UCI, teams and riders, sponsors, race organisers, and the cycling industry must collaborate to build a better future for the sport and its fans.

“Our goal is simple: an open, transparent, and participative process that delivers meaningful safety improvements in racing, protects rider choice, and encourages innovation for the future of cycling.”

