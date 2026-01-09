'I've shared beautiful moments, now I have to share this' – cyclo-cross star shares emotional retirement announcement

Cyclo-cross star Eli Iserbyt has announced that he is retiring from the sport and has been advised not to ride the bike even at a recreational level, due to a persistent femoral artery issue.

He imparted the news in an emotional Instagram post, in which he said that multiple doctors had given him the same advice – stay off the bike.

"The past few weeks I've received the news from multiple doctors that it's no longer medically advisable for me to ride the bike, recreationally and competitively," Iserbyt said.

He added: "And I've always shared the beautiful moments with you, but now I also wanted to share this news with you, that unfortunately it is no longer possible for me to continue my career."

The Belgian, who rode for the Pauwels Sauzen-Artez Industriebouw team, is a multiple World Cup winner, a two-time under-23 world champion and a former elite national and European cyclo-cross champion, with a total 54 career victories. He has not raced this winter, although was consistently high up in the results in the biggest races for the duration of the 24-25 season.

The news of his retirement was met with many well wishes, both from fans, those in the industry and the stars of cyclo-cross.

Tom Pidcock replied on Instagram: "Sorry to hear this Eli. Thanks for the great battles… wish you well!"

"Best of luck," wrote Mathieu van der Poel, while Wout van Aert simply replied with a breaking heart and applause emojis.

Iserbyt's condition involves the narrowing of the femoral artery and is called iliac artery endofibrosis (IAE). It is something that numerous professional riders have suffered with, including Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Amanda Spratt, Joe Dombrowski and Zdeněk Štybar, and can affect amateurs too. In fact, it has been labelled an 'occupational hazard'.

It involves the kinking, scarring or narrowing of the arteries, which pass through the pelvic area resulting in reduced blood flow to the legs, with the prolonged hip-flexion seen in bike riders contributing to the issue.

An increased awareness in recent decades has apparently contributed to a greater prevalence of the condition, and it has been suggested that up to 20% of professional cyclists are suffering with it.

There are various ways to manage IAE, which don't necessarily involve stopping cycling altogether, including reducing intensity, adjusting bike fit, soft tissue work and of course surgery.

Iserbyt's case appears to be extreme in that he has to stop riding altogether – something that will no doubt come as a bitter blow.