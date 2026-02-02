'I think I can do it without cyclo-cross' – Mathieu van der Poel mulls CX future after record-breaking world title

Dutchman won eighth cyclo-cross World Championships at weekend

Adam Becket's avatar
By
published
Mathieu van der Poel celebrates winning the 2026 Cyclo-cross World Championships
(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

After winning a record eighth UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships elite title, Mathieu van der Poel was in a reflective mood, suggesting he might skip a season of CX.

The Dutchman, 31, stormed to victory in Hulst on Sunday ahead of his compatriot Tibor Del Grosso and Thibau Nys of Belgium.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.