Mathieu van der Poel: ‘Winning San Remo is special, and beating those two incredible riders is an honour’

Dutchman admits Tadej Pogačar was the strongest on the climbs and that his finish 'was on the top of the Poggio with Tadej'

Mathieu Van der Poel tops the podium, flanked by Filippo Ganna (left) and Tadej Pogačar
Van der Poel acknowledges the crowd from the top step of the San Remo podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

The 116th edition of Milan-San Remo was a special race in all kinds of ways, and above all for its extraordinary finale that saw Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Filippo Ganna engage in a ding-dong battle over the Cipressa and Poggio climbs and into the finish, where the Dutchman was triumphant in the three-up sprint. His success meant that his Alpecin-Deceuninck team became the first since the early 1970s to win three consecutive editions, while it also ended a run of 17 different winners.

Van der Poel admitted that he’d found the wet and cold conditions difficult during the first part of the race and was glad of the sunny weather that warmed the riders along the Ligurian Riviera into San Remo. ‘The beginning was horrible with the rain and the cold, but when we came down to the coast, I started to feel better and better. I felt really good at the end actually,’ said the Dutchman.

Peter Cossins

Peter Cossins has been writing about professional cycling since 1993, with his reporting appearing in numerous publications and websites including Cycling WeeklyCycle Sport and Procycling - which he edited from 2006 to 2009. Peter is the author of several books on cycling - The Monuments, his history of cycling's five greatest one-day Classic races, was published in 2014, followed in 2015 by Alpe d’Huez, an appraisal of cycling’s greatest climb. Yellow Jersey - his celebration of the iconic Tour de France winner's jersey won the 2020 Telegraph Sports Book Awards Cycling Book of the Year Award.

