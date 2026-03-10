'We've had a rough couple of years but we're on the way back' – Ineos Grenadiers power to Paris-Nice stage 3 team time trial victory

Juan Ayuso takes over the yellow jersey after Lidl-Trek place second

Ineos Grenadiers TTT Paris-Nice 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ineos Grenadiers stormed to a chaotic team time trial victory on stage three of Paris-Nice, with Lidl-Trek's Juan Ayuso walking away with the leader's jersey after his team placed second just behind the Brits.

Josh Tarling put in a big turn for Ineos Grenadiers in the final kilometre, with Kévin Vauquelin crossing the line first and the team's GC leader Oscar Onley finishing just behind. The result put them second and third on GC, two and three seconds behind Ayuso.

Results

Paris-Nice stage three, Cosne-Cours-sur-Loire > Pouilly-sur-Loire, 25.5km TTT

1. Ineos Grenadiers, 23.5km in 26:40
2. Lidl-Trek, +2s
3. Decathlon CMA CGM, +11s
4. Visma-Lease a Bike, +15s
5. Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +20s
6. EF Education-EasyPost, +23s
7. Movistar, +28s
8. UAE Team Emirates-XRG, +37s
9. Groupama-FDJ United, +41s
10. Cofidis, +47s

General Classification after stage 3

1. Juan Ayuso (Spa) Lidl-Trek, in 8:37:02
2. Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers, +2s
3. Oscar Onley (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers, +3s
4. Daan Hoole (Ned) Decathlon CMA CGM, +13s
5. Bruno Armirail (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike, +17s
6. Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Visma-Lease a Bike
7. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike, all s.t.
8. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +22s
9. Daniel Martinez (Col) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, at s.t.
10. Laurence Pithie (Nzl) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +24s

