'I wanted to make the race as fast as possible' - Mathieu van der Poel springs to victory on Tirreno-Adriatico stage 2 as wet gravel claims GC victims

Isaac del Toro and Giulio Pellizzari finish with Dutchman as GC overhauled

Adam Becket's avatar
By
published
Three men cycle over a finish line
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel edged to victory on stage two of Tirreno-Adriatico in San Gimignano after powering away on wet gravel roads.

The Alpecin-Premier Tech rider escaped with Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) in the closing kilometres, and sprinted to the win in the medieval Tuscan town.

Article continues below

Results

Tirreno-Adriatico, Stage 2:  Camaiore > San Gimignano, 206km

1. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned), Alpecin-Premier Tech, in 4:53:23
2. Isaac del Toro (Mex), UAE Team Emirates - XRG, at same time
3. Giulio Pelizzari (Ita), Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, a.s.t
4. Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor), Uno-X Mobility, +15s
5. Andrea Vendrame (Ita), Jayco AlUla, +17
6. Alessandro Pinarello (Ita), NSN Cycling, a.s.t
7. Giulio Ciccone (Ita), Lidl-Trek, a.s.t
8. Andreas Kron (Den), Uno-X Mobility, a.s.t
9. Clement Champoussin, (Fra) XDS Astana, a.s.t
10. Paul Lapeira, (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM, a.s.t

General Classification after stage 2

1. Isaac del Toro (Mex), UAE Team Emirates - XRG in 5:06:01
2. Giulio Pelizzari (Ita), Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, +3s
3. Magnus Sheffield (USA), Ineos Grenadiers, +13
4. Alan Hatherly (RSA), Jayco AlUla, +17
5. Primož Roglič (Slo), Jayco AlUla, +17
6. Antonio Tiberi (Ita), Bahrain-Victorious, +20
7. Matteo Jorgenson (USA), Visma-Lease a Bike, +31
8. Filippo Ganna (Ita), Ineos Grenadiers, +34
9. Javier Romo (Esp), Movistar, +34
10. Ben Healy (Ire), EF Education-EasyPost, +36

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.