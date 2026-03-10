Ethan Hayter hit with fine for 'inappropriate behaviour' after seemingly swearing during Tirreno-Adriatico time trial

The Brit was also deducted 25 UCI ranking points and fined 500 Swiss Francs

Meg Elliot's avatar
By
published
Man rides a time trial
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ethan Hayter (Soudal Quick-Step) was fined by the UCI after apparently raising his middle finger during Monday’s individual time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico.

The British time trial champion was midway through his effort when he raised his finger during the Italian race's opening stage.

The Tirreno race jury revealed on Monday night that Hayter had been fined 500 Swiss Francs (£479 / $644) for "inappropriate behaviour". He was been deducted 25 points in the UCI individual world rankings, setting his early season count of 33 back to eight.

Article continues below

Though the jury didn't explicitly connected the gesture to the penalty, they cited Hayter’s "unsportsmanlike conduct" as the reason for the fine and point deduction.

Hayter ultimately finished in eighth place, 32 seconds behind race-winner Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers).

The incident came days after NSN development rider Kiaan Watts was disqualified by the UCI and suspended from his team after punching a rival in the head during Salverda Bouw Ster van Zwolle.

Neither Hayter nor Soudal Quick-Step have issued a public statement regarding the incident.

The second stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico will continue today with a 206km stage to San Gimignano. The predominantly flat race will turn hilly once the climb to Castelnuovo Val di Cecina begins, concluding with a 5.3km gravel finish.

Explore More
Meg Elliot
Meg Elliot
News Writer

Meg is a news writer for Cycling Weekly. In her time around cycling, Meg is a podcast producer and lover of anything that gets her outside, and moving.

From the Welsh-English borderlands, Meg's first taste of cycling was downhill - she's now learning to love the up, and swapping her full-sus for gravel (for the most part!).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.