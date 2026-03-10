Ethan Hayter hit with fine for 'inappropriate behaviour' after seemingly swearing during Tirreno-Adriatico time trial

Ethan Hayter (Soudal Quick-Step) was fined by the UCI after apparently raising his middle finger during Monday’s individual time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico.

The British time trial champion was midway through his effort when he raised his finger during the Italian race's opening stage.

The Tirreno race jury revealed on Monday night that Hayter had been fined 500 Swiss Francs (£479 / $644) for "inappropriate behaviour". He was been deducted 25 points in the UCI individual world rankings, setting his early season count of 33 back to eight.

Article continues below

Though the jury didn't explicitly connected the gesture to the penalty, they cited Hayter’s "unsportsmanlike conduct" as the reason for the fine and point deduction.

Despite Hayter raising his finger for a near-imperceptible flash, online speculation has tied it to the fine, which comes under section 8.2 of the UCI's regulations on road racing for "assault, intimidation, insults, threats, improper conduct or behaviour that is indecent or that endangers others". It was not clear what he was swearing at, although there was a camera bike close by. Unfortunately for the 27-year-old, it was captured live on television.

Hayter 𝒉𝒂𝒚𝒕𝒆𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒐 al personal 😧😬 No sabemos ni a quién ni la razón, pero algo no gustó al bueno de Ethan Hayter durante la crono de #TirrenoAdriatico pic.twitter.com/800ZXimPBlMarch 9, 2026

Hayter ultimately finished in eighth place, 32 seconds behind race-winner Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers).

The incident came days after NSN development rider Kiaan Watts was disqualified by the UCI and suspended from his team after punching a rival in the head during Salverda Bouw Ster van Zwolle.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Neither Hayter nor Soudal Quick-Step have issued a public statement regarding the incident.

The second stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico will continue today with a 206km stage to San Gimignano. The predominantly flat race will turn hilly once the climb to Castelnuovo Val di Cecina begins, concluding with a 5.3km gravel finish.