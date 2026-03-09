'The team expects that its riders race in a sporting and professional manner' – Kiwi cyclist disqualified after attacking rival mid-race

An NSN Development Team rider was disqualified from the Salverda Bouw Ster van Zwolle race on Saturday after punching another rider in the head.

With 33km until the finish of the Belgian 1.2 race, Kiaan Watts struck out at Marijn Maas (BEAT CC p/b Saxo) as the pair raced at the front of the bunch. Watts waved his arm again, but Maas stayed upright, suffering only a small wobble, in a move captured on camera.

“NSN Development Team deeply regrets the actions of Kiaan Watts today at the Salverda Bouw Ster van Zwolle race,” a spokesperson for the team said in an Instagram story.

Article continues below

“The team expects that its riders race in a sporting and professional manner at all times and wishes to extend an apology to Marijn Maas, the BEAT CC p/b Saxo team, race organisers, and the UCI commissaires.

“As a result, the team has decided to remove Kiaan from Dorpenomloop Rucphen tomorrow to give him time to reflect on his actions and the consequences.”

The consequences for the 24-year-old rider could be more far-reaching. Already disqualified by race officials and suspended by his team, Watts may face further disciplinary action from the UCI too, including a fine for violent behaviour. This could lead to a ban.

The rider from New Zealand has, for the last three years, been on the development squad for NSN Cycling, and has made recent appearances at pro races, including the recent Le Samyn.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s not unheard of for mild violence to break out during races. In 2018, Gianni Moscon was banned for five weeks after punching Elie Gesbert at the Tour de France. Four years before that, Gianluca Brambilla and Ivan Rovny were both disqualified from the Vuelta a España for fighting mid-race.

However, the team, the UCI and fans alike can clearly see the danger of such an outburst, both for Maas, and for the bunch following at high-speeds behind.

Hey @UCI_cycling we already have red cards as well? #stervanzwolle pic.twitter.com/fQAuNkiRlIMarch 7, 2026