'The team expects that its riders race in a sporting and professional manner' – Kiwi cyclist disqualified after attacking rival mid-race

Kiaan Watts was suspended by his team after striking a rider during the Salverda Bouw Ster van Zwolle

Cyclists race next to a grassy bank
An NSN Development Team rider was disqualified from the Salverda Bouw Ster van Zwolle race on Saturday after punching another rider in the head.

With 33km until the finish of the Belgian 1.2 race, Kiaan Watts struck out at Marijn Maas (BEAT CC p/b Saxo) as the pair raced at the front of the bunch. Watts waved his arm again, but Maas stayed upright, suffering only a small wobble, in a move captured on camera.

“The team expects that its riders race in a sporting and professional manner at all times and wishes to extend an apology to Marijn Maas, the BEAT CC p/b Saxo team, race organisers, and the UCI commissaires.

“As a result, the team has decided to remove Kiaan from Dorpenomloop Rucphen tomorrow to give him time to reflect on his actions and the consequences.”

