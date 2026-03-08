Podium celebrations, Omloop fall-outs and Ed Sheeran in a bike shop - this week in cycling's social media

Last week, cycling's social media was dominated by one thing: Opening Weekend. From podium celebrations to Belgian beers and road-side crashes, it's clear that the Flemish openers offer a mix of risky, tough, high-octane racing - and many riders love it.

We've had pros go missing mid-race or fall in ditches under the blue Belgian skies. But it has also been one of the race's most dangerous editions yet, according to Arnaud De Lie and a slew of other riders who emerged from the race battered and bruised - some out of contention for the next few races.

We've left this insta-dump of sorts with Demi Vollering, as she sips coffee on her way to Strade-Bianche. Lock in, racing is upon us!

1. Anyone else remember being forced to do “compliment circles” at school? In theory: great idea. In practise, it was pretty lost on a class of 25 awkward teenagers. The Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto Generation team survived the ordeal much better than we did. This is your team for 2026!

2. The dreaded bonk. That horrible going on-empty feeling can, however, be avoided with these hot tips to bonk-proof your fuelling.

3. From Matthew Brennan passing a sip of beer (he’s celiac) to Jordi Meeus tossing it towards the crowd - are the days of on-stage pints (a 'bolleke?') done?

4. Celebrations were briefly paused for Demi Vollering as the FDJ-SUEZ rider got champagne in her eye. It looks like it didn’t dent her thrill too much, as the 29-year-old celebrated her first Omloop Nieuwsblad title.

5. The before and after of a weekend of Flemish racing. Margot Vanpachtenbeke finished in 36th place on Saturday’s Omloop Nieuwsblad.

6. Opening Weekend was, according to Arnaud De Lie, "the most dangerous Omloop of my life," with riders crashing out with broken teeth, collarbones and fractured femurs. A day later, Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne saw Tim Wellens crash and fall into a ditch as the bunch squeezed on a narrow road. He broke his right collarbone.

7. A break from the Opening Weekend content in the form of Ed Sheeran - can someone double check this isn’t AI slop? Two worlds collide. Lead Out Sports were apparently lucky enough to meet the singer and songwriter on his LOOP Tour through Australia.

8. The rain in the UK has, fortunately, let up in the last few days. If we do end up with another bout (please no), here is a tried and tested technique for tackling flooded roads.

9. Or you could just hop over the puddles?

10. After victory at Omloop, Vollering headed to the Strade-Bianche, where the weather is fine and the coffee is good. Her team ended up winning through Elise Chabbey, so it was worth the journey,