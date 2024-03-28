Arnaud De Lie diagnosed with Lyme disease after pulling out of Spring Classics

Antibodies for disease found in Belgian rider’s blood

Arnaud De Lie
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By Tom Thewlis
published

Promising Belgian Classics star Arnaud De Lie has been diagnosed with Lyme disease and will miss the rest of the Spring Classics. 

The Lotto Dstny rider had been struggling for form since the season began, and a recent update from the Belgian team said that the 22-year-old would take some time to reset ahead of the second half of the season. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1