'I thought, if the doctor is telling me it's fine, it must be fine - but it wasn't': Battling REDs and spotting the symptoms

Former pro cyclo-cross racer Corey Coogan Cisek assesses the problem of relative energy deficit in sport – REDs – drawing on her own battle with the condition

Female rider stops on a ride for a drink
(Image credit: Philip Barker for Future)

published

“In July 2018, I was descending on my time trial bike when I slid out on a bit of gravel on a corner. It was only a minor crash, but it fractured my pelvis, my hip and my sacrum.” This was Georgia Williams’s stark wake-up call that she needed to recover from REDs, relative energy deficiency in sport. Williams, who retired in 2023, is a nine-time New Zealand national champion, 2016 Olympian, and two time Commonwealth Games medallist. Every athlete with REDs has a ‘wakeup call’ moment. My own was a sky high cholesterol result at my annual physical. It was March 2024, just weeks after I’d retired from racing pro cyclocross in Belgium. Altered lipid levels are common in REDs, and further blood work confirmed my diagnosis.

REDs occurs when an athlete fails to eat enough to fuel their training and everyday life. The condition presents an array of symptoms. Some of the most common are extreme fatigue, frequent illness and injury, poor performance or decreased adaptation to training, depression or anxiety, sleep issues and menstrual cycle dysfunction or, in men, fewer morning erections. The prevalence of REDs is unknown, with studies reporting a range of 23-80% in females and 15-70% in males. In an attempt to tighten the research, a 2023 IOC REDs consensus subgroup published a paper standardising REDs research methods.

