Tour de France live: Lotte Kopecky breaks clear to win stage one of the Tour de France Femmes; Vingegaard poised to be crowned Tour champion

The men's stage is set to start at 15.30 BST, in about half an hour's time

So that’s part one of our double bill today. Coming up next is the final stage of the men’s Tour de France over in Paris, where Jonas Vingegaard will be crowned yellow jersey, and the sprinters will battle it out for their most important stage of the race.

As for the GC contenders, most appear to have finished in the main chasing group 43 seconds behind Kopecky, aside from a few high-profile absentees. Marta Cavalli came in 50 seconds behind Kopecky, and Silvia Persico further back still at 1-06.

That's the first ever Tour de France stage win for Kopecky, after she came close a couple of times last year with two third-place finishes. Better yet, she'll become only the fourth woman to wear the yellow jersey since the race's inauguration last year

Kopecky takes the victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wiebes, Vos and Kool all made it back into that chase group, and sprinted for the minor placings. Wiebes was second Kool third and Vos fourth

LOTTE KOPECKY WINS STAGE 1 OF THE TOUR DE FRANCE FEMMES

The Canyon-SRAM pair of Niewiadoma and Chabbey are attacking in tandem from the chasing group, but they’re chasing second-place rather than first

Final kilometre for Kopecky...

2km to go: There’s no real organisation in the chase behind. Niewiadoma has just tried attacking them

3km to go: Kopecky’s gap is getting bigger and bigger. 45 seconds now! Victory is surely nailed-on

Correction: it seems Kool is in a group further behind the Vos/Wiebes group

Top sprinters Vos, Wiebes and Kool are in a group further back, about 10 seconds behind the Van Vleuten/Vollering group

The chasing group is getting bigger as riders make their way back. Santesteban and Anna Hendersen are both here now, as is Borghini

6km to go: 25 seconds now for Kopecky! She’s looking very good for the stage win, and the yellow jersey that comes with it

In that chasing group are: Van Vleuten, Vollering, Lippert, Ewers, Niewiadoma, Chabbey, Moolman, Mavi Garcia, Cavalli, Ludwig and Muzic

9km to go: Kopecky reaches the top first, a few seconds ahead of the next group, with only about 8 riders left in it

It’s a really powerful move from Kopecky. She has a lead of a few seconds over a small chasing group

9.6km to go: Attack from Kopecky!

The Peloton is much smaller now. Not much more than 20 riders left. Vos and Wiebes are struggling to hold on

Wiebes now slipping back a bit. Still no attacks though.

Wiebes is on Reusser’s wheel. SD Worx’s plan seems to be to prevent any attacks and keep the peloton together for a sprint for Wiebes.

11km to go: And we’re on the climb! Reusser is still leading, does anyone have the legs to try an attack against the fearsome pace she’s setting?

11km to go: Now Marlen Reusser has revved up her huge engine and is leading the peloton for SD Worx. This will be agonising for the riders to try to keep up with

It’s still Lidl-Trek at the front. Here they were at the start of the day

(Image credit: Getty Images)

17km to go: Christine Majerus (SD Worx) and Vittoria Guazzini (FDJ-SUEZ) are the latest big names to be jettisoned out the peloton. The race is really on as they approach the climb

Balsamo clearly wasn’t the plan for Lidl-Trek today. They’re the teams that’s pressing on at the front and setting a searing pace on the approach to the climb. Attack by Elisa Longo Borghini incoming?

20km to go: Even on the run-in to this climb some sprinters are being dropped. Rachele Barbieri (Liv Racing TeqFind) is out of the peloton, as is, surprisingly, Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek)

Not too long now until the Côte de Durtol, which is set to be the decisive point of the stage. Crested with just over 9km to go, and averaging 7.3 per cent for 1.7km, it’s both hard enough and close enough to the finish to be a springboard for attacks, and deny the sprinters.

Here’s a full run-down of that intermediate sprint, and how many points they earned. A surprising number of climbers up there, and no sign of potential winners like Wiebes and Kopecky, but Vos collected a decent haul in fifth. 1. Lizzie Deignan (Lidl-Trek), 25 pts 2. Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (AG Insurance-Soudal Qucik-Step), 20 pts 3. Karlijn Swinkels (Jumbo Visma), 17 pts 4. Maria Confalonieri (Uno-X), 15 pts 5. Marianne Vos (Jumbo Visma), 13 pts 6. Léa Curinier (DSM-Firmenich), 11 pts 7. Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninck), 10 pts 8. Anna Henderson (Jumbo Visma), 9 pts 9. Pfeiffer Georgi (DSM-Firmenich), 8 pts 10. Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek), 7 pts Elise Uijen (DSM-Firmenich), 6 pts 12. Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx), 5 pts 13. Amanda Spratt (Lidl-Trek), 4 pts 14. Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich), 3 pts 15. Julia Borgström (AG Insurance-Soudal Quick-Step), 2 pts

26.5km to go: It wasn’t a full-on sprint for the points at the intermediate sprint, with only a few riders accelerating at the line. Interestingly, Lizzie Deignan sprinted to take the maximum points. Will the green jersey be her main target for this Tour? She’s not a sprinter, but could pick up lots of points on punchy stages

28km to go: Crash in the peloton as they approach that sprint. Lots of riders held up, including Annemiek van Vleuten, but doesn’t seem like anyone is badly hurt

29km to go: An intermediate sprint is coming up in a few kilometres, which will be the first showdown in the green jersey classification. Marianne Vos is reigning champion in that competition, and is sure to go for points now.

31km to go: Lach has been caught, so it's gruppo compatto once more

The crowds are out in force to cheer on the second TDFF (Image credit: Getty Images)

32km to go: The pace is certainly up in the peloton. Some riders have been dropped out the back, while Lach’s lead is down to just 10 seconds

Unfortunately there is already an abandonment to report from earlier in the day, after Mireia Benito (AG Insurance-Soudal QuickStep) fell heavily into a ditch. She was conscious, but looked in a bad way, and has been taken to hospital

39km to go: There’s a problem for April Tacey in the peloton. She looks alright though, and is back on the bike.

41km to go: India Grangier (Team Coop - Hitec Products) and Amber Pate (Jayco AluUla) got their bikes a little tangled together as the peloton concertinad, but they’re both fine

45km to go: We have an attack! The peloton needed something to wake it up for what has been a sleepy stage so far, and it’s arrived in the form of a Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT) attack. She’s already got a lead of 30 seconds.