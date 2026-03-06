False Alarm! HBO Max will stream Strade Bianche for U.S. cycling fans after all

U.S. cycling fans worry not! Both the men’s and women’s editions of Strade Bianche will still stream live on HBO Max this weekend.

HBO Max sparked a brief wave of panic this week when the Italian classic suddenly disappeared from the platform’s upcoming programming schedule.

The race had previously been listed on Max, but by midweek it no longer appeared in the lineup of upcoming cycling broadcasts. Instead, the next race shown was Tirreno-Adriatico, prompting speculation that Strade Bianche had been dropped at the last minute.

The apparent disappearance quickly set off concern among fans, who took to online forums to vent frustration and search for alternative ways to watch.

Following professional cycling from North America is already a challenge. With races often unfolding in the early morning hours and livestreams scattered across multiple platforms, fans juggle early wake-ups and multiple subscriptions just to follow the sport.

That’s part of why the moment caused such a stir. In the United States, HBO Max is currently the only service offering live coverage of both the men’s and women’s Strade Bianche, making the platform essential for fans hoping to watch the popular mixed-terrain race this weekend.

"Cycling content is quite literally the only reason I am an HBO Max subscriber… this really sucks," one Reddit user wrote.

"This is unacceptable and shockingly deceptive!" another commented.

Others expressed frustration that cycling broadcasts in North America are still so difficult to access despite fans’ willingness to pay.

"I can't believe they still do this. I'm in Canada and it's the only reason I still 🏴‍☠️/VPN to watch cycling when I’d happily pay for it," a commenter expressed.

However, the disappearance appears to have been a simple programming glitch. Warner Bros. informed Cycling Weekly that the race has not been removed from the service and should reappear in the schedule soon.

"Confirming that both the men’s and women’s Strade Bianche will be available to stream live on HBO Max in the US (and across Europe) this weekend," Daniel Stead, a Warner Bros. communications representative, told Cycling Weekly. "The races should appear in our programming schedules on HBO Max very soon if not already."

With its brutally steep climbs, white gravel roads and all-star start list, Strade Bianche has long been touted as a future Monument of the sport. This year’s edition is once again expected to deliver a spectacle. The races take place Saturday, March 7, with the women’s race starting at 10:20 CET followed by the men’s race at 11:45 CET.