False Alarm! HBO Max will stream Strade Bianche for U.S. cycling fans after all

The race briefly vanished from Max’s programming schedule, but HBO confirms U.S. fans will still be able to watch Strade Bianche live

The white roads of Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Getty Images)

U.S. cycling fans worry not! Both the men’s and women’s editions of Strade Bianche will still stream live on HBO Max this weekend.

HBO Max sparked a brief wave of panic this week when the Italian classic suddenly disappeared from the platform’s upcoming programming schedule.

That’s part of why the moment caused such a stir. In the United States, HBO Max is currently the only service offering live coverage of both the men’s and women’s Strade Bianche, making the platform essential for fans hoping to watch the popular mixed-terrain race this weekend.

"Cycling content is quite literally the only reason I am an HBO Max subscriber… this really sucks," one Reddit user wrote.

Others expressed frustration that cycling broadcasts in North America are still so difficult to access despite fans’ willingness to pay.

"I can't believe they still do this. I'm in Canada and it's the only reason I still 🏴‍☠️/VPN to watch cycling when I’d happily pay for it," a commenter expressed.

"Confirming that both the men’s and women’s Strade Bianche will be available to stream live on HBO Max in the US (and across Europe) this weekend," Daniel Stead, a Warner Bros. communications representative, told Cycling Weekly. "The races should appear in our programming schedules on HBO Max very soon if not already."

With its brutally steep climbs, white gravel roads and all-star start list, Strade Bianche has long been touted as a future Monument of the sport. This year’s edition is once again expected to deliver a spectacle. The races take place Saturday, March 7, with the women’s race starting at 10:20 CET followed by the men’s race at 11:45 CET.

