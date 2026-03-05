Strade Bianche 2026 men's start list: All 175 riders confirmed
Tadej Pogačar, Tom Pidcock and Paul Seixas among favourites for Italian Classic
The full start list for the men's Strade Bianche this Saturday has now been confirmed, with a mixture of headline riders, past winners and debutants.
Among those expected to light up the race are the defending champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), last year's runner-up Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling), and 19-year-old Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM), who is widely touted as French cycling's emerging hope.
Alongside Pogačar, winner of three of the last four editions, and Pidcock, who won in 2023, there are also two other previous winners on the start list: Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike, 2020) and Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor Pro Cycling, 2019).
Around 60 riders of the 175-strong field will be making their debut on Strade Bianche's white gravel roads on 7 March. The youngest among them is Mattia Stenico (Bardiani CSF 7 Saber), who was born two days before Seixas.
The full start list for the event, released on Thursday by organiser RCS and including rider numbers, is below. There are 25 teams, each made up of seven riders. The names are subject to change.
Strade Bianche 2026 start list
UAE Team Emirates-XRG
1. Tadej Pogačar
2. Jan Christen
3. Isaac Del Toro
4. Felix Großschartner
5. Domen Novak
6. Kevin Vermaerke
7. Florian Vermeersch
Alpecin–Premier Tech
11. Tibor Del Grosso
12. Francesco Busatto
13. Aaron Dockx
14. Gal Glivar
15. Michael Gogl
16. Edward Planckaert
17. Emiel Verstrynge
Bahrain-Victorious
21. Matej Mohorič
22. Pello Bilbao
23. Fran Miholjević
24. Pau Miquel
25. Afonso Oliveira Eulálio
26. Attila Valter
27. Edoardo Zambanini
Bardiani CSF 7 Saber
31. Filippo Magli
32. Martin Marcellusi
33. Alessio Martinelli
34. Luca Paletti
35. Mattia Stenico
36. Alex Tolio
37. Filippo Turconi
Decathlon CMA CGM
41. Paul Seixas
42. Pierre Gautherat
43. Noa Isidore
44. Antoine L’Hôte
45. Jordan Labrosse
46. Paul Lapeira
47. Gregor Mühlberger
EF Education–EasyPost
51. Ben Healy
52. Vincenzo Albanese
53. Richard Carapaz
54. Mikkel Honoré
55. Lukas Nerurkar
56. James Shaw
57. Michael Valgren
Groupama–FDJ United
61. Valentin Madouas
62. Clément Berthet
63. Tom Donnenwirth
64. Kévin Geniets
65. Lorenzo Germani
66. Romain Grégoire
67. Brieuc Rolland
71. Jack Haig
72. Lucas Hamilton
73. Kim Heiduk
74. Axel Laurance
75. Brandon Smith Rivera
76. Artem Shmidt
77. Connor Swift
Lidl–Trek
81. Albert Withen Philipsen
82. Andrea Bagioli
83. Patrick Konrad
84. Bauke Mollema
85. Jacopo Mosca
86. Quinn Simmons
87. Matteo Sobrero
Lotto Intermarché
91. Jarrad Van Eetvelt
92. Simone Gualdi
93. Mathieu Kockelmann
94. Liam Slock
95. Reuben Thompson
96. Jenno Berckmoes
97. Matthew Fox
MBH Bank–CSB Telecom Fort
101. Marcin Budziński
102. Luca Cretti
103. Márton Dina
104. Alessandro Fancellu
105. Lorenzo Nespoli
106. Alessandro Verre
107. Samuele Zoccarato
111. Pavel Novák
112. Roger Adrià
113. Albert Torres
114. Filip Maciejuk
115. Manlio Moro
116. Diego Pescador
117. Gonzalo Serrano
NSN Cycling Team
121. George Bennett
122. Pier-André Côté
123. Pau Martí
124. Krists Neilands
125. Alessandro Pinarello
126. Nick Schultz
127. Flors Van Tricht
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
131. Tom Pidcock
132. Xabier Mikel Azparren
133. Mark Donovan
134. Brent Van Moer
135. Quinten Hermans
136. Xandro Meurisse
137. Milan Vader
Red Bull–BORA–Hansgrohe
141. Gianni Vermeersch
142. Mattia Cattaneo
143. Emil Herzog
144. Gianni Moscon
145. Giulio Pellizzari
146. Adrien Boichis
147. Ben Zwiehoff
Solution Tech–Nippo–Rali
151. Franklin Archibold
152. Alexandre Balmer
153. Kamiel Bonneu
154. Ben Granger
155. Alessandro Iacchi
156. Tommaso Nencini
157. Andrea Piras
Soudal Quick-Step
161. Mauri Vansevenant
162. Gianmarco Garofoli
163. Junior Lecerf
164. Pepijn Reinderink
165. Martin Svrček
166. Louis Vervaeke
167. Filippo Zana
Team Jayco AlUla
171. Filippo Conca
172. Alessandro Covi
173. Dries De Bondt
174. Davide De Pretto
175. Anders Foldager
176. Alan Hatherly
177. Andrea Vendrame
Team Picnic PostNL
181. Mattia Gaffuri
182. Warren Barguil
183. Robbe Dhondt
184. Matthew Dinham
185. Alexy Faure Prost
186. Bjorn Koerdt
187. Oliver Peace
Team Polti VisitMalta
191. Adrián Benito
192. Gabriele Bessega
193. Aidan Buttigieg
194. Dario Giuliano
195. Francisco Muñoz
196. Andrea Pietrobon
197. Diego Pablo Sevilla
Team Visma-Lease a Bike
201. Wout Van Aert
202. Filippo Fiorelli
203. Tijmen Graat
204. Matteo Jorgenson
205. Timo Kielich
206. Pietro Mattio
207. Tim Rex
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
211. Julian Alaphilippe
212. Roland Thalmann
213. Yannis Voisard
214. Lawrence Warbasse
215. Fabian Weiss
216. Hannes Wilksch
217. Luc Wirtgen
Unibet Rose Rockets
221. Wout Poels
222. Cedrik Christophersen
223. Odd Christian Eiking
224. Owen Geleijn
225. Jelle Johannink
226. Lander Loockx
227. Clément Venturini
Uno-X Mobility
231. Tobias Halland Johannessen
232. Markus Hoelgaard
233. Ådne Holter
234. Anders Halland Johannessen
235. Andreas Kron
236. Fredrik Dversnes Lavik
237. Anders Skaarseth
XDS Astana Team
241. Alberto Bettiol
242. Clément Champoussin
243. Arjen Livyns
244. Marco Schrettl
245. Guillermo Thomas Silva
246. Davide Toneatti
247. Simone Velasco
