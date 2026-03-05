Strade Bianche 2026 men's start list: All 175 riders confirmed

The full start list for the men's Strade Bianche this Saturday has now been confirmed, with a mixture of headline riders, past winners and debutants.

Among those expected to light up the race are the defending champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), last year's runner-up Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling), and 19-year-old Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM), who is widely touted as French cycling's emerging hope.

Alongside Pogačar, winner of three of the last four editions, and Pidcock, who won in 2023, there are also two other previous winners on the start list: Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike, 2020) and Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor Pro Cycling, 2019).

Around 60 riders of the 175-strong field will be making their debut on Strade Bianche's white gravel roads on 7 March. The youngest among them is Mattia Stenico (Bardiani CSF 7 Saber), who was born two days before Seixas.

The full start list for the event, released on Thursday by organiser RCS and including rider numbers, is below. There are 25 teams, each made up of seven riders. The names are subject to change.

Strade Bianche 2026 start list

UAE Team Emirates-XRG

1. Tadej Pogačar

2. Jan Christen

3. Isaac Del Toro

4. Felix Großschartner

5. Domen Novak

6. Kevin Vermaerke

7. Florian Vermeersch

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alpecin–Premier Tech

11. Tibor Del Grosso

12. Francesco Busatto

13. Aaron Dockx

14. Gal Glivar

15. Michael Gogl

16. Edward Planckaert

17. Emiel Verstrynge

Bahrain-Victorious

21. Matej Mohorič

22. Pello Bilbao

23. Fran Miholjević

24. Pau Miquel

25. Afonso Oliveira Eulálio

26. Attila Valter

27. Edoardo Zambanini

Bardiani CSF 7 Saber

31. Filippo Magli

32. Martin Marcellusi

33. Alessio Martinelli

34. Luca Paletti

35. Mattia Stenico

36. Alex Tolio

37. Filippo Turconi

Decathlon CMA CGM

41. Paul Seixas

42. Pierre Gautherat

43. Noa Isidore

44. Antoine L’Hôte

45. Jordan Labrosse

46. Paul Lapeira

47. Gregor Mühlberger

EF Education–EasyPost

51. Ben Healy

52. Vincenzo Albanese

53. Richard Carapaz

54. Mikkel Honoré

55. Lukas Nerurkar

56. James Shaw

57. Michael Valgren

Groupama–FDJ United

61. Valentin Madouas

62. Clément Berthet

63. Tom Donnenwirth

64. Kévin Geniets

65. Lorenzo Germani

66. Romain Grégoire

67. Brieuc Rolland

Ineos Grenadiers

71. Jack Haig

72. Lucas Hamilton

73. Kim Heiduk

74. Axel Laurance

75. Brandon Smith Rivera

76. Artem Shmidt

77. Connor Swift

Lidl–Trek

81. Albert Withen Philipsen

82. Andrea Bagioli

83. Patrick Konrad

84. Bauke Mollema

85. Jacopo Mosca

86. Quinn Simmons

87. Matteo Sobrero

Lotto Intermarché

91. Jarrad Van Eetvelt

92. Simone Gualdi

93. Mathieu Kockelmann

94. Liam Slock

95. Reuben Thompson

96. Jenno Berckmoes

97. Matthew Fox

MBH Bank–CSB Telecom Fort

101. Marcin Budziński

102. Luca Cretti

103. Márton Dina

104. Alessandro Fancellu

105. Lorenzo Nespoli

106. Alessandro Verre

107. Samuele Zoccarato

Movistar

111. Pavel Novák

112. Roger Adrià

113. Albert Torres

114. Filip Maciejuk

115. Manlio Moro

116. Diego Pescador

117. Gonzalo Serrano

NSN Cycling Team

121. George Bennett

122. Pier-André Côté

123. Pau Martí

124. Krists Neilands

125. Alessandro Pinarello

126. Nick Schultz

127. Flors Van Tricht

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

131. Tom Pidcock

132. Xabier Mikel Azparren

133. Mark Donovan

134. Brent Van Moer

135. Quinten Hermans

136. Xandro Meurisse

137. Milan Vader

Red Bull–BORA–Hansgrohe

141. Gianni Vermeersch

142. Mattia Cattaneo

143. Emil Herzog

144. Gianni Moscon

145. Giulio Pellizzari

146. Adrien Boichis

147. Ben Zwiehoff

Solution Tech–Nippo–Rali

151. Franklin Archibold

152. Alexandre Balmer

153. Kamiel Bonneu

154. Ben Granger

155. Alessandro Iacchi

156. Tommaso Nencini

157. Andrea Piras

Soudal Quick-Step

161. Mauri Vansevenant

162. Gianmarco Garofoli

163. Junior Lecerf

164. Pepijn Reinderink

165. Martin Svrček

166. Louis Vervaeke

167. Filippo Zana

Team Jayco AlUla

171. Filippo Conca

172. Alessandro Covi

173. Dries De Bondt

174. Davide De Pretto

175. Anders Foldager

176. Alan Hatherly

177. Andrea Vendrame

Team Picnic PostNL

181. Mattia Gaffuri

182. Warren Barguil

183. Robbe Dhondt

184. Matthew Dinham

185. Alexy Faure Prost

186. Bjorn Koerdt

187. Oliver Peace

Team Polti VisitMalta

191. Adrián Benito

192. Gabriele Bessega

193. Aidan Buttigieg

194. Dario Giuliano

195. Francisco Muñoz

196. Andrea Pietrobon

197. Diego Pablo Sevilla

Team Visma-Lease a Bike

201. Wout Van Aert

202. Filippo Fiorelli

203. Tijmen Graat

204. Matteo Jorgenson

205. Timo Kielich

206. Pietro Mattio

207. Tim Rex

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

211. Julian Alaphilippe

212. Roland Thalmann

213. Yannis Voisard

214. Lawrence Warbasse

215. Fabian Weiss

216. Hannes Wilksch

217. Luc Wirtgen

Unibet Rose Rockets

221. Wout Poels

222. Cedrik Christophersen

223. Odd Christian Eiking

224. Owen Geleijn

225. Jelle Johannink

226. Lander Loockx

227. Clément Venturini

Uno-X Mobility

231. Tobias Halland Johannessen

232. Markus Hoelgaard

233. Ådne Holter

234. Anders Halland Johannessen

235. Andreas Kron

236. Fredrik Dversnes Lavik

237. Anders Skaarseth

XDS Astana Team

241. Alberto Bettiol

242. Clément Champoussin

243. Arjen Livyns

244. Marco Schrettl

245. Guillermo Thomas Silva

246. Davide Toneatti

247. Simone Velasco