Prestigious women's under-23 race cancelled for 2026 – 'teams are currently not numerous or structured enough'

Tour de l'Avenir Femmes could return in 2027 as a junior race

Isabella Holmgren, the 2025 Tour de l&#039;Avenir Femmes winner
(Image credit: Getty Images)

After just three editions, the women's edition of prestigious development race the Tour de l'Avenir has been cancelled.

The Tour de l'Avenir Femmes has been put on hold for 2026 due to a lack of under-23 teams for women and "structure" at that level, according to the organisers.

“Women's U23 teams are currently not numerous or structured enough to fully play their role in developing young talent, unlike what is seen with the men,” race organiser Philippe Colliou told French website DirectVelo.

“Conversely, this trend remains marginal for male riders. It is for this major reason, and also due to the resources required, that the Tour de l’Avenir Femmes U23 was not renewed in 2026.”

However, Colliou hopes to bring back the women's race as a junior event in 2027. “That would be more relevant. That’s the purpose of the proposal we submitted to the UCI for the 2027 season,” he said.

