Toughest races yet, Women's WorldTour strength and more: Five things to look out for at the Tour Down Under 2026
The Women's WorldTour race begins on 17 January, with the men's WorldTour event following on 20 January
Women's Tour Down Under, 17-19 January, Adelaide, Australia
Men's Tour Down Under, 20-25 January, Adelaide, Australia
The WorldTour season begins on Satirday with the women's Tour Down Under, a three-stage race which aims to set the tone for the season. It will be followed by the men's race, a six-stage event, which begins on Tuesday, running until next Sunday.
The biggest races of the Australian calendar are always full of intrigue and interesting storylines, with Antipodean riders in particular keen to show off their form, while riders from the rest of the world aim to kick off their years with a bang.
If you want to find out to watch, wherever you are in the world, make sure you check out our how to watch the Tour Down Under guide.
Advance Australia Fair
Perhaps obviously, this race matters more to our Antipodean friends than to others, as it is one of a few opportunities for European-based riders to show their talent on home, or closer-to-home roads. It’s no surprise that there have been 14 Australian winners of the men’s race, and six of the women’s. However, it was a surprise that there was no Aussie winner at the women’s event last year – something they will be keen to rectify.
Training through racing
Perhaps obviously, this race matters more to our Antipodean friends than to others, as it is one of a few opportunities for European-based riders to show their talent on home, or closer-to-home roads. It’s no surprise that there have been 14 Australian winners of the men’s race, and six of the women’s. However, it was a surprise that there was no Aussie winner at the women’s event last year – something they will be keen to rectify.
Women’s WorldTour strength
Unlike previous years, when Women’s WorldTour teams could forgo events that they didn’t fancy – which was often the TDU, given the travel – all 14 squads have to race this year’s race. It means potentially the strongest field ever, with SD Worx-Protime present for the first time in their illustrious history, which is intriguing.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Tougher races
Despite it coming in January, and talk of easing into the season, both the men’s and women’s races are billed as the toughest ever, with longer stages, harder climbs and technical descents. The women will be riding the longest stage ever in the TDU, and also tackling Corkscrew Road twice for the first time, while the men will ascend Willunga Hill thrice.
Wine time
South Australia is home to some of Australia’s biggest and most well-known Vineyards, in the hills around Adelaide. The state is responsible for more than half of all Australian wine, so if you’ve ever sipped on a Shiraz or a Sauvignon from the other side of the world, it might well have been produced from the vines the riders will whizz past.
Focus on: Willunga Hill
Where else to look out for at the Tour Down Under but the famed Willunga Hill? The women will go close but not actually head up the full hill itself on stage one, but the men will make up for that, climbing it three times on stage four. It’s only 3.2km at 7.5%, so wouldn’t be beyond most of us, but it’s the way it is raced which makes it hard. The race could very well be decided here.
Riders to watch
Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) *****
The winner of three Vuelta a España stages in 2025, along with the KOM title, the Tour Down Under probably isn’t quite hard enough for the Australian to shine. However, on home roads, it would make sense for his team to go all in for Vine. He’s also the time trial national champion for a second time.
Ally Wollaston (FDJ-SUEZ) *****
Not Australian but from New Zealand, but Wollaston will still be aiming to make a splash at her almost-home WorldTour race. The 25-year-old won the GC last year at the Tour of Britain Women, so has form in short, punchy stage races, and will be looking to at least double her tally of stage wins.
Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) ****
It all started for last year’s phenom at the Tour Down Under, where he finished second on his first ever WorldTour stage. The second year is often difficult, but Brennan has the speed and power to impress, and will fancy his chances against some of the other sprinters who have made it Down Under.
Ben O’Connor (Jayco AlUla) ****
Last year, his first at his ‘home’ team of Jayco AlUla, was a bit of a mixed bag, with a Tour de France stage win the absolute highlight. Returning to the Tour Down Under for the first time since 2023, O’Connor has a point to prove, and along with Luke Plapp, will be heading up Jayco’s goal of the orange jersey.
Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-EasyPost) ****
The young Swiss rider saw off much more experienced competition to win the race last year, and returns to defend her crown. The remainder of Ruëgg’s 2025 did not see a win, but a lot of consistency, including third at San Remo Donne, and top 10s at Strade Bianche and Trofeo Alfredo Binda.
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.
Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.