Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert to make season debuts at Omloop Nieuwsblad

Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert are to make their season debuts at Omloop Nieuwsblad on Saturday, it was confirmed this week.

Van der Poel of Alpecin-Premier Tech, the reigning Paris-Roubaix and Milan-San Remo champion, has never ridden Omloop before, despite his Classics prowess. Visma-Lease a Bike's Van Aert has raced Omloop six times before, winning in 2022.

On Tuesday, Visma-Lease a Bike confirmed their lineup for Omloop, Sunday's Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne and Tuesday's Le Samyn: Van Aert will ride Omloop and Le Samyn, with Christophe Laporte riding all three. Matthew Brennan will race at Omloop and Kuurne.

Van der Poel's spring schedule was announced on Wednesday morning, and will see the Dutchman head to Tirreno-Adriatico, Milan-San Remo, the E3 Saxo Classic, the renamed In Flanders Fields (Middelkerke-Wevelgem), the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

A social media post from Alpecin-Premier Tech read: "As announced after the Cyclo-cross World Championships, Mathieu van der Poel waited to complete his first training block before making a final decision on his road return. After a few solid weeks on the bike, he feels race-ready and will line up at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

"His programme largely mirrors last season. Tirreno-Adriatico will serve as preparation for Milano-Sanremo, the first Monument of the year."

Van der Poel finished his cyclo-cross season by winning a record eighth World Championships title. He's aiming for a record-equalling fourth Roubaix title in April.

Van Aert, who ended his CX season early after crashing in January and fracturing his ankle, is expected to ride Strade Bianche, as well as Tirreno, San Remo, Flanders and Roubaix this spring.

Among the other favourites for Saturday's men's race will be Tom Pidcock (Pinarell Q36.5), Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Intermarché), and Biniam Girmay (NSN Cycling), along with defending champion Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility).

The women's race is headlined by Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ), Lotte Kopecky and Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime), alongside Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek).