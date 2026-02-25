Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert to make season debuts at Omloop Nieuwsblad

Dutchman has never raced Belgian Classic before

Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert are to make their season debuts at Omloop Nieuwsblad on Saturday, it was confirmed this week.

Van der Poel of Alpecin-Premier Tech, the reigning Paris-Roubaix and Milan-San Remo champion, has never ridden Omloop before, despite his Classics prowess. Visma-Lease a Bike's Van Aert has raced Omloop six times before, winning in 2022.

