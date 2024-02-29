Everything you need for Tirreno-Adriatico: Key information, route, start list and riders to watch

While half the pro peloton are getting their European stage racing season underway on the other side of the Alps at Paris-Nice, the other half will be racing from sea to sea at Tirreno-Adriatico.

The Italian WorldTour race is younger than its French counterpart, in its 59th edition, but no less important, offering the biggest test of the season so far to many of the biggest names of the peloton.

Its space between Strade Bianche and Milan-Sanremo means that it shares many of the same riders, with a few more general classification hopefuls thrown in for good measure.

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) will get his WorldTour season underway at Tirreno, following his dominant performance at O Gran Camiño just over a week previously. The Dane will be very much looking forward to the two hors categorie climbs included on the route.

Other GC riders looking to get their European season's off with a bang include previous winner Simon Yates (Jayco AlUla), and his twin brother Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates), should the latter get over the crash and concussion he suffered at the UAE Tour.

Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) will attempt to continue the form he showed in the Middle East, while Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) will have an opportunity to ride for himself in the absence of his team's new flagship signing, Primož Roglič.

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Lidl-Trek) will ride his first WorldTour race since his crash at the Giro d'Italia last May.

The absence of Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) should open up the punchy stages to other Classics riders.

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) and Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) will be among those hoping to make the most of days like stages three and four, where the route is consistently lumpy without getting too mountainous.

There are sprinters on the provisional start list, good ones too, in Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan), Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step). The latter already has three WorldTour sprint wins to his name this season, but will likely only get two opportunities.

Paris-Nice 2024 key information

Date: Monday, 4 March - Sunday, 10 March

Location: Italy

Start: 09:00 GMT

End: 13:00 GMT

2023 winner: Primož Roglič

TV: Discovery+/Eurosport

Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 stages

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 stage table Stage Date Start Finish Distance Terrain One 4 March Lido di Camaiore Lido di Camaiore 10km ITT Two 5 March Camaiore Follonice 198km Flat Three 6 March Volterra Gualdo Tadino 220km Flat Four 7 March Arrone Giulianova 207km Hilly Five 8 March Torricella Sicura Valle Castellana 146km Hilly Six 9 March Sassoferrato Cagli (Monte Petrano) 180km Hilly Seven 10 March San Benedetto del Tronto San Benedetto del Tronto 154km Hilly/Flat

Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 route

The route consists of seven stages: a completely flat 10km individual time trial, followed by a likely sprint finish, two days for the Classics riders or the breakaway, two days for the climbers, and a nailed on sprint finish.

The riders will pass through four regions of Central Italy, from Tuscany to the Marche.

Stages three and six are the particular highlights. The former is a 220km test with barely a flat road in sight, the perfect preparation race for an Ardennes Classic. It depends how it is raced by the GC riders, but it could well be a day for Pidcock or Healy.

Stage six has 3544 metres of climbing in 180km, with multiple tests before the final ramp up to Cagli, Monte Petrano. This works out at 10km at 8%, and will surely decide which way the overall victory will head.

Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 riders to watch

Jonas Vingegaard

Visma-Lease a Bike

*****

The Dane comes into Tirreno-Adriatico in seemingly top form, having ripped apart O Gran Camiño last weekend, winning three stages and the overall. He did the same last year and went on to have a mildly disappointing Paris-Nice, so all is not set, but he is the outstanding favourite for the whole event.

Tom Pidcock

Ineos Grenadiers

****

Tirreno-Adriatico seems like a race made for the Ineos Grenadiers man. Pidcock has only raced it once before - last year - but the punchy stages will be the key battlegrounds for the 24-year-old. He will hope to keep building his form towards bigger targets, like Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Adam Yates

UAE Team Emirates

****

Should he have bounced back from the concussion he suffered at the UAE Tour, Yates should be in the mix for the overall at Tirreno. He is an expert at week-long stage race, and has finished second on GC here before. If he has not recovered, his teammate Juan Ayuso is one to watch.

Jasper Philipsen

Alpecin-Deceuninck

****

The pick of the sprinters at Tirreno, Philipsen is yet to open his account in 2024, although he has hardly been presented with a good opportunity, having raced just Opening Weekend. The six-time Tour de France stage winner will be looking to measure himself up against his former teammate, Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step).

Ben Healy

EF Education-EasyPost

****

The Irish champion begins his third year at WorldTour level with a lot of expecation behind him. His stage win at the Giro d'Italia last year was won on similar terrain to stage three of Tirreno, so look out for him there. His fourth place overall at the Volta ao Algarve shows that he can't be discounted on all but the most mountainous of days.

Ben O'Connor

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

****

O'Connor's victory on Jebel Jais was the Australian's first WorldTour victory since March 2022, so he will hope to keep showing his form in Italy. Along with his compatriot Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Dani Martínez (also Bora), he will be looking to match Vingegaard on stage six.

Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 provisional start list

Alpecin-Deceuninck

PHILIPSEN Jasper

CONCI Nicola

VERGALLITO Luca

Arkéa-B&B Hotels

ALBANESE Vincenzo

DELAPLACE Anthony

CAPIOT Amaury

RODRÍGUEZ Cristián

VAUQUELIN Kévin

VENTURINI Clément

Astana Qazaqstan

CAVENDISH Mark

GAROFOLI Gianmarco

Bahrain-Victorious

POELS Wout

BAUHAUS Phil

TIBERI Antonio

Bora-Hansgrohe

ALEOTTI Giovanni

HINDLEY Jai

KÄMNA Lennard

MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe

Cofidis

DEBAUMARCHÉ Nicolas

DE GENDT Aimé

ZINGLE Axel

Corratec-Vini Fantini

BONIFAZIO Niccolò

SBARAGLI Kristian

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

O'CONNOR Ben

PETERS Nans

EF Education-EasyPost

CARAPAZ Richard

BETTIOL Alberto

HEALY Ben

Groupama-FDJ

GERMANI Lorenzo

GRÉGOIRE Romain

KÜNG Stefan

Ineos Grenadiers

PIDCOCK Thomas

GANNA Filippo

KWIATKOWSKI Michał

PUCCIO Salvatore

SHEFFIELD Magnus

Intermarché-Wanty

ROTA Lorenzo

HERREGODTS Rune

TEUNISSEN Mike

PAGE Hugo

REX Laurenz

GIRMAY Biniam

Israel-Premier Tech

Lidl-Trek

BAGIOLI Andrea

SKUJIŅŠ Toms

THEUNS Edward

GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel

CONSONNI Simone

MILAN Jonathan

GEOGHEGAN HART Tao

Movistar

MAS Enric

GARCÍA CORTINA Iván

Q36.5

Soudal Quick-Step

ALAPHILIPPE Julian

ASGREEN Kasper

MERLIER Tim

dsm-firmenich PostNL

DEGENKOLB John

VAN UDEN Casper

Jayco AlUla

YATES Simon

CRADDOCK Lawson

DE MARCHI Alessandro

WALSCHEID Max

STEWART Campbell

ZANA Filippo

EWAN Caleb

JUUL-JENSEN Christopher

Polti Kometa

PIGANZOLI Davide

Visma-Lease a Bike

TULETT Ben

VALTER Attila

KRUIJSWIJK Steven

GESINK Robert

VAN BAARLE Dylan

UIJTDEBROEKS Cian

VINGEGAARD Jonas

Tudor Pro Cycling

MAYRHOFER Marius

DAINESE Alberto

KELEMEN Petr

UAE Team Emirates

YATES Adam

HIRSCHI Marc

COVI Alessandro

AYUSO Juan

Uno-X Mobility

LEKNESSUND Andreas

KRISTOFF Alexander

CORT Magnus

WÆRENSKJOLD Søren

VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè