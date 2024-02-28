Everything you need for Strade Bianche: Key information, route, start lists and riders to watch

Strade Bianche returns in its usual early March spot this weekend on the signature white gravel roads of the region that give the race its name. The hilly Italian Classic has rapidly built up a reputation for dramatic racing, with calls for it to become the sixth Monument never far away.

The 18th men’s edition will enlivened by the presence of the 2022 champion Tadej Pogačar, who returns as he builds for his Giro d’Italia debut in May, setting up an enticing battle with last year’s winner, Tom Pidcock.

Both riders won the race with long lone attacks, with the Slovenian hitting out with 50km to go in 2022 and Pidcock with 51km to go in 2023.

Prior to that, winners had left it until later in the race to make their move. In 2021, Mathieu van der Poel left it until the steep slopes of the Via Santa Caterina, the final climb that takes the riders into the finish square in Siena, to attack and drop his rivals.

Neither Wout van Aert nor van der Poel are on the start list this year, although 2019 winner Julian Alaphilippe is.

In the women’s race, which starts early in the morning, SD Worx are sending two previous winners in Demi Vollering and world champion Lotte Kopecky. However, they will have to contend with a resurgent Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike), along with the strength in depth of Lidl-Trek.

Despite not being classified as a Monument, many within cycling have called for Strade to be elevated to the status of one over the years. Pidcock’s coach, Kurt Bogaerts, is among them.

“It’s quite iconic and is the closest you can come to the old-fashioned style of racing on dirt roads,” he said. “The finish is quite nice, as is the environment, that part of Italy is a really great place. I know that doing well in that race is something he Pidcock] would like to do several times. There are other races he would like to win once, but I think he wouldn’t say no to a second win there. It means a lot to him.”

Strade Bianche 2024 key information

Date: Saturday, 2 March

Location: Siena, Italy

Start: 08:40 GMT (women) 10:15 GMT (men)

End: 12:58 GMT (women) 16:05 (men)

2023 winners: Demi Vollering (women), Tom Pidcock (men)

TV: Discovery+/Eurosport

Strade Bianche 2024 route

For the first time, the men's race exceeds 200km, going 215km in fact. There are 15 gravel sectors in amongst that distance, totalling 71km. Meanwhile, the women's race stays about the same, at 137km, with over 40km of gravel across 12 sectors

As with Paris-Roubaix, the gravel sectors are given a star ranking indicating their difficulty, with five star sectors considered the hardest. Approximately 50 kilometres from the finish, the five-star Monte Sante Marie sector has proven to be the launching point for the race winning attacks in the men’s race for the last two years running.

Tom Pidcock responded to an acceleration from EF Education- EasyPost’s Alberto Bettiol on the sector last year before attacking over the top of the Italian’s move and soloing to the line. Monte Sante Marie is the place to attack if you want to stand a chance of going alone into the Piazza del Campo in Siena.

Strade Bianche 2024 riders to watch

Tom Pidcock

Ineos Grenadiers

*****

In 2023, Pidcock powered to victory with a 51km solo effort to the line. So far in 2024, he has finished sixth in the general classification at the Volta ao Algarve before entering the Classics and Opening Weekend at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

Julian Alaphilippe

Soudal Quick-Step

***

The French puncheur won the race in 2019 and finished second the following year during the Covid-affected season, to Wout van Aert. Alaphilippe struggled for form due to illness and injury in 2023 and only managed 43rd. He will be looking to bounce back.

Tadej Pogačar

UAE Team Emirates

*****

The 2022 champion returns to Strade Bianche and will spearhead a strong UAE Emirates squad. Similarly to Pidcock, a race like the Tuscan Classic is tailor made to Pogačar’s strengths. As well as his 2022 victory, Pogačar finished seventh in 2021.

Demi Vollering

SD Worx-Protime

*****

Last year’s winner is a solid bet again. The Dutchwoman took sixth in 2021 before a slight relapse with her 12th place finish in 2022. Vollering took victory last year and will be one of two cards to play for SD Worx once again at the weekend.

Lotte Kopecky

SD Worx-Protime

*****

The world champion will be expected to challenge at the sharp end. The Belgian won the race in 2022 before returning in 2023 and battling it out in a sprint finish with Vollering, her own team-mate, for the win. Ultimately, Kopecky took second place so will be out to reclaim the top step on the podium this time.

Elisa Longo Borghini

Lidl-Trek

****

The Italian champion has never finished lower than eight at Strade Bianche, a race she has tackled seven times. Champion in 2017, Longo Borghini's performance at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad hinted at her good form. A strong Lidl-Trek team will look to take the fight to SD Worx.

Strade Bianche 2024 start lists

Men

Ineos Grenadiers

PIDCOCK Thomas

ARENSMAN Thymen

THOMAS Geraint

HEIDUK Kim

KWIATKOWSKI Michał

PUCCIO Salvatore

SHEFFIELD Magnus

Alpecin-Deceuninck

HERMANS Quinten

CONCI Nicola

GOGL Michael

HOLLMANN Juri

RIESEBEEK Oscar

VERGALLITO Luca

VERMEERSCH Gianni

Arkéa-B&B Hotels

ALBANESE Vincenzo

DELAPLACE Anthony

GUGLIELMI Simon

HUYS Laurens

LEDANOIS Kévin

VAUQUELIN Kévin

VENTURINI Clément

Astana Qazaqstan

VELASCO Simone

FEDOROV Yevgeniy

GAROFOLI Gianmarco

GAZZOLI Michele

GRUZDEV Dmitriy

KUZMIN Anton

SCHELLING Ide

Bora-Hansgrohe

HIGUITA Sergio

ALEOTTI Giovanni

HERZOG Emil

KÄMNA Lennard

KOCH Jonas

LIPOWITZ Florian

MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe

Cofidis

MARTIN Guillaume

CHAMPION Thomas

FINÉ Eddy

LASTRA Jonathan

GESCHKE Simon

MARIAULT Axel

ZINGLE Axel

Corratec-Vini Fantini

CONTI Valerio

BALDACCINI Davide

BONIFAZIO Niccolò

PONOMAR Andrii

QUARTUCCI Lorenzo

SBARAGLI Kristian

STEWART Mark

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

COSNEFROY Benoît

HÄNNINEN Jaakko

LABROSSE Jordan

LAPEIRA Paul

TRONCHON Bastien

VENDRAME Andrea

PETERS Nans

EF Education-EasyPost

CARAPAZ Richard

BETTIOL Alberto

HEALY Ben

HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich

POWLESS Neilson

SHAW James

Groupama-FDJ

MADOUAS Valentin

ASKEY Lewis

GERMANI Lorenzo

GRÉGOIRE Romain

KÜNG Stefan

LE GAC Olivier

LIENHARD Fabian

Intermarché-Wanty

ROTA Lorenzo

BUSATTO Francesco

COLLEONI Kevin

PAQUOT Tom

PETILLI Simone

SMITH Dion

TAARAMÄE Rein

Israel-Premier Tech

WILLIAMS Stephen

CLARKE Simon

NEILANDS Krists

RAISBERG Nadav

SHEEHAN Riley

TEUNS Dylan

Lidl-Trek

BAGIOLI Andrea

FELLINE Fabio

MOSCA Jacopo

SIMMONS Quinn

SKUJIŅŠ Toms

THEUNS Edward

VACEK Mathias

Lotto Dstny

VAN GILS Maxim

BERCKMOES Jenno

CURRIE Logan

KRON Andreas

LIVYNS Arjen

VAN EETVELT Lennert

GREGAARD Jonas

Movistar

FORMOLO Davide

CANAL Carlos

GARCÍA CORTINA Iván

OLIVEIRA Nelson

RANGEL Vinicius

SAMITIER Sergio

SERRANO Gonzalo

Q36.5

BRAMBILLA Gianluca

CALZONI Walter

CONCA Filippo

DE LA CRUZ David

DONOVAN Mark

FANCELLU Alessandro

WHELAN James

Soudal Quick-Step

ALAPHILIPPE Julian

ASGREEN Kasper

ČERNÝ Josef

HUBY Antoine

MAGNIER Paul

SERRY Pieter

VANSEVENANT Mauri

dsm-firmenich PostNL

BARDET Romain

BARGUIL Warren

BEVIN Patrick

FLYNN Sean

HAMILTON Chris

VAN DEN BROEK Frank

VERMAERKE Kevin

Jayco AlUla

YATES Simon

CRADDOCK Lawson

DE MARCHI Alessandro

ENGELHARDT Felix

FOLDAGER Anders

SCHMID Mauro

ZANA Filippo

Polti Kometa

BAIS Davide

FETTER Erik

GÓMEZ Germán Darío

MUÑOZ Francisco

PIETROBON Andrea

RESTREPO Jhonatan

SEVILLA Diego Pablo

Visma-Lease a Bike

LAPORTE Christophe

KUSS Sepp

LEMMEN Bart

TULETT Ben

VADER Milan

VALTER Attila

VERMOTE Julien

Tudor Pro Cycling

BRUN Nils

ERIKSSON Lucas

KAMP Alexander

REICHENBACH Sébastien

THALMANN Roland

WILKSCH Hannes

WIRTGEN Luc

UAE Team Emirates

POGAČAR Tadej

DEL TORO Isaac

BARONCINI Filippo

CHRISTEN Jan

HIRSCHI Marc

NOVAK Domen

WELLENS Tim

Uno-X Mobility

CORT Magnus

ABRAHAMSEN Jonas

URIANSTAD BUGGE Martin

EIKING Odd Christian

HOELGAARD Markus

HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby

JOHANNESSEN Anders Halland

Bahrain-Victorious

MOHORIČ Matej

BURATTI Nicolò

GOVEKAR Matevž

MIHOLJEVIĆ Fran

PASQUALON Andrea

TRÆEN Torstein

ZAMBANINI Edoardo

Women

SD Worx-Protime

VOLLERING Demi

BREDEWOLD Mischa

CECCHINI Elena

FISHER-BLACK Niamh

GUARISCHI Barbara

KOPECKY Lotte

AG Insurance-Soudal

MOOLMAN Ashleigh

BENITO Mireia

BORGSTRÖM Julia

GHEKIERE Justine

(LE COURT) PIENAAR Kimberley

MASETTI Gaia

Aromitalia 3T Vaiano

LELEIVYTĖ Rasa

BARONI Francesca

DEL SARTO Milena

MORENO Ainhoa

SEMOLI Serena

TOTTOLO Elisa

Bepink-Bongioanni

CASAGRANDA Andrea

MAGALHÃES Ana Vitória

JENČUŠOVÁ Nora

POZZOBON Beatrice

SAVI Prisca

TRINCA COLONEL Monica

Canyon-Sram

NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna

BAUERNFEIND Ricarda

CHABBEY Elise

BRADBURY Neve

PALADIN Soraya

TOWERS Alice

Ceratizit-WNT

ARZUFFI Alice Maria

ASENCIO Laura

BERTON Nina

EBERLE Lana

KERBAOL Cédrine

LACH Marta

Cofidis

BERTEAU Victoire

BEGO Julie

BOULAIS Flavie

COSTON Morgane

KERN Špela

NOSKOVÁ Nikola

EF Education-Cannondale

ARMITAGE Megan

BORGHESI Letizia

HENTTALA Lotta

JACKSON Alison

RÜEGG Noemi

VALLIERES Magdeleine

FDJ-Suez

ADEGEEST Loes

KRAAK Amber

MUZIC Évita

WIEL Jade

Fenix-Deceuninck

ROOIJAKKERS Pauliena

KASTELIJN Yara

MARTURANO Greta

PIETERSE Puck

SCHWEINBERGER Christina

TRUYEN Marthe

Human Powered Health

BIRIUKOVA Yuliia

EDWARDS Ruth

MALCOTTI Barbara

RAAIJMAKERS Marit

RAGUSA Katia

WILLIAMS Lily

Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria

CURNIS Valeria

MAZZORANA Sara

PEPOLI Sara

ROSSETTI Sonia

ZANGA Marta

ZONTONE Asia

Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi

OYARBIDE Lourdes

QUAGLIOTTO Nadia

SILVESTRI Debora

TOMASI Laura

TONETTI Cristina

YONAMINE Eri

Lidl-Trek

LONGO BORGHINI Elisa

CHAPMAN Brodie

DEIGNAN Elizabeth

HANSON Lauretta

SPRATT Amanda136VAN ANROOIJ Shirin

Liv AlUla Jayco

GARCÍA Mavi

ANDERSSON Caroline

MANLY Alexandra

PATE Amber

ROSEMAN-GANNON Ruby

WYLLIE Ella

Movistar

MEIJERING Mareille

BARIL Olivia

ERIĆ Jelena

MACKAIJ Floortje

MARTÍN Sara

PATIÑO Paula

Tashkent City

KUSKOVA Yanina

KAKHOROVA Madina

KARIMOVA Sofiya

KNEBELEVA Ekaterina

KOZIEVA Nafosat

MISYURINA Margarita

dsm-firmenich PostNL

BARALE Francesca

CIABOCCO Eleonora

GEORGI Pfeiffer

LABOUS Juliette

NELSON Josie

UIJEN Elise

Mendelspeck Ge-Man

CAPASSO Alice

DE GRANDIS Michela

MIOTTO Giulia

PIFFER Sara

VALLOTTO Giulia

ZANETTI Emma

Visma-Lease a Bike

MARKUS Riejanne

NOOIJEN Lieke

VAN AGT Eva

VIGIE Margaux

VON BERSWORDT Sophie

VOS Marianne

Top Girls Fassa Bortolo

PALAZZI Alice

BARIANI Giorgia

BORTOLI Virginia

DE VALLIER Elisa

MONTICOLO Iris

SEGATO Gaia

UAE Team ADQ

PERSICO Silvia

AMIALIUSIK Alena

HARVEY Mikayla

MAGNALDI Erica

NEUMANOVA Tereza

SWINKELS Karlijn

Uno-X Mobility

BOILARD Simone

AALERUD Katrine

BARKER Elinor

BEEKHUIS Teuntje

BERG EDSETH Marte

KOSTER Anouska

BTC City Ljubljana Zhiraf Ambedo

PINTAR Urška

LAPORTA Linda

CRESTANELLO Lara

BONZANINI Rachele

SERENA Giorgia

COLNAR Špela