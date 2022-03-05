Lotte Kopecky takes a classy victory at Strade Bianche
The Belgian champion out sprints and outwits Annemiek van Vleuten to take her biggest win to date
Lotte Kopecky surprised the odds to take the biggest win of her season at Strade Bianche on Saturday.
The SD Worx rider held onto the coat tails of 2020 winner Annemiek van Vleuten up the climb of Via Santa Caterina into the picturesque city of Siena, before winning a battle of both wits and legs in the final few metres.
The pair had been part of a group of 12 riders which entered the final kilometre, but as the road kicked up onto the steepest sections of Via Santa Caterina Van Vleuten split the group, with only Kopecky and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio able to hang on.
While the South African was gapped, Kopecky held on, she and Van Vleuten riding shoulder to shoulder through the thronged streets, until at the final corner the Belgian barged up the inside, opened up and won the race.
As we have become to expect from Strade Bianche, the whole day was brilliantly entertaining. From the moment the day’s breakaway was caught the race never settled, with a number of teams riding particularly aggressively. SDWorx though were most intelligent with thei energies, Kopecky herself was even on the attack around 20km from the line.
This year marks the first time the women first to the top of the Via Santa Caterina has failed to won the race, and the first time we have seen a two up sprint.
How it happened
With no Australian races for the second year running, the eighth edition of Strade Bianche returned to its place as the opening race of the Women’s WorldTour.
Organisers have clearly followed the good old ‘if it ain’t broke don’t fix it’ maxim, leaving the route alone, the peloton covering 136km, starting and finishing in Siena, with eight stretches and 31.6km of the white sterrato gravel roads the race is known for.
The first of those came after 17km, but was relatively benign, the gravel sectors becoming increasingly challenging as the race went on.
At 9.5km with some quite serious climbing, the fifth sector is the longest and historically an action point, but the last three stretches of strade bianche is where the touch paper is always well and truly lit.
The first attack came early on, after just six kilometres, Rebecca Koerner (Uno-X) quickly building a lead of 20 seconds. And when she was joined by Emily Newson (EF Education-Tibco-SVB) the day’s break was formed, the pair taking a lead of 1:23 onto the day’s first gravel sector 17km in.
On the long climb which closed the second sector Newson, an experienced gravel racer, dropped the young Danish rider, and forged on alone, and with Koerner eventually succumbing to the bunch, the American took a lead of three minutes onto sector five.
But, as expected it was the sector at San Martino in Grania that made the difference and Newsom’s lead tumbled, the American caught as she reached tarmac once more, a peloton of around 40 women forming at the front.
After a few jabs and parries from some, a large peloton reformed on the front of the race. It was far from settled though, with riders repeatedly trying to get away. One of those Spanish champion Mavi García (UAE Team ADQ) who finished a close second in the summer edition of 2020, and Liv Racing Xstra were particularly aggressive in search of a first win of the year.
However, the group of around 40-50 riders stayed resolutely together as they approached a triumvirate of especially tough closing sterrato sections.
A big split managed to gain some ground ahead of the sixth sector, but when they were caught just ahead of the penultimate sector Belgian champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) went, quickly building a lead of 35 seconds.
When she was caught her team mate, last year’s winner, Chantal van den Broek-Blaak went off the front, plummeting downhill onto the final gravel sector. But there, as the road levelled out Van Vleuten moved up, predictably launching her move as road tipped up onto its 18% slopes.
However, she was unable to gap her rivals, Kopecky sticking to her and the two emerged with a narrow lead. They even led into town, but a determined chase saw a group of six, including to of Kopecky’s team mates, catch them as the route circumnavigated Siena’s city centre.
With three in the group the Dutch squad were able to continue raining blows on the opposition, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio and Demi Vollering taking turns, while Kopecky sat in. Despite this constant aggression a number of other riders joined them and a group of 13 breathlessly headed onto the final climb.
Results
Strade Bianche Women Elite 2022: Siena - Siena (136km)
1. Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx, in 3-59-14
2. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned), at same time
3. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA), SD Worx at 10s
4. Kasia Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM, at 19s
5. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope, at 24s
6. Elise Chabbey (Sui) Canyon-SRAM, at 28s
7. Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma, at 29s
8. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo, at same time
9. Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo, at 34s
10. Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Travel and Service, at same time
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering professional cycling and specialising in women's road racing. He has followed races such as the Women's Tour and Giro d'Italia Donne, live-tweeting from Women's WorldTour events as well as providing race reports, interviews, analysis and news stories. He has also worked for race teams, to provide post race reports and communications.
-
-
A bike is stolen every 16 minutes in London and there's a 98 per cent chance you'll never see it again
Exclusive figures show woeful Met Police record over London bicycle thefts
By Nat Barker • Published
-
Five things to look out for at Paris-Nice 2022
The race to the sun returns
By Stephen Puddicombe • Published
-
Five things to look out for at Strade Bianche 2022
Both the men and women's pro pelotons take on the gruelling gravel of Strade Bianche this weekend - here's the key things to look out for
By Stephen Puddicombe • Published
-
Has the Women’s WorldTour outgrown the teams that race it?
Strade Bianche is the first race of 2022 Women’s WorldTour, but this year the top level of women’s racing has more days than ever. We ask if the WorldTour is too big
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Strade Bianche 2022 start list: Line-ups for the Tuscan Classic's 16th edition
The Tuscan Classic returns this weekend on Saturday 5 March
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Peter Sagan misses out on Strade Bianche after organisers don't select Team TotalEnergies
Strade Bianche organisers RCS didn't select Sagan's new team, Team TotalEnergies, to race the Italian Classic
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Year on year improvements make Tour yellow jersey the goal for Uttrup Ludwig
Stronger FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope start the year with realistic ambition for Tour and Giro podiums
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Six Of The Best Women's WorldTour races of 2021
It’s been another fabulous year of women’s racing, most which we have been able to watch, here are our six favourites
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
No phones, limited food, minimal sleep: Hannah Barnes 'looking forward to the next year' with Uno-X after team bonding experience
After six seasons at Canyon-SRAM the former British champion is feeling positive about her new role at her new Norwegian squad
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2022: everything you need to know
The Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race won't take place for the second year in a row in 2022
By Cycling Weekly • Published